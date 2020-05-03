Sounds very good. Looking forward to get into this tools. I do not know if this is the thread to ask question, but it is related to the "Support for ScreenScraper's quotas, and errors messages". In version 1.0.19164 build #3609 Skraper give an "Http timed out..." , when you hit the daily Quota. I did this just now and stopped the current Scraping , as it would be like 14 hours to a new quota. Do not know if I shouldn´t have done that? It seems like it saved images in \roms\amiga\media\images but i guess it need to make a gamelist from the current stopped Scrape. Can that be done, or should I continue when new quota is up, and it will take into account that I allready scraped some today ? sorry is this is not the place to ask this