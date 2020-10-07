@phantomsan I believe that this function does not exist, you are comparing consoles now-a-days with cards like Raspberry Pi, which are extremely cheaper, smaller, and whose original purpose of these cards is automation in the do-it-yourself style. Rpi are not developed specifically for games, and to make the cost cheaper, they have limited functions, you need to add hardware to add functions. As you can see in the links I posted, it is possible to add this type of function via GPIO, and, as I just said, RPi-type boards are intended for automation and DIY: so, theoretically, you can do your arcade control, and in it, add a button with this function. I know this is not what you want, but it is as close as I can imagine, due to the limitations I have already mentioned.