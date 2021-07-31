Hello everyone, I'm running recalbox on my pi zero and everything works great but there is one thing that doesn't. When I'm playing a game and i want to exit, I press select and start and it should exit to the main menu. But when I do this on any console it goes to a black screen and it stays like that . Am I doing something wrong? I don't want to hard-reset all the time because I'm scared that it will damage my Pi zero.

can someone please help me with my problem?