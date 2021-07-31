recalbox goes to black screen when exiting a game
-
joppiesaus181 last edited by
Hello everyone, I'm running recalbox on my pi zero and everything works great but there is one thing that doesn't. When I'm playing a game and i want to exit, I press select and start and it should exit to the main menu. But when I do this on any console it goes to a black screen and it stays like that . Am I doing something wrong? I don't want to hard-reset all the time because I'm scared that it will damage my Pi zero.
can someone please help me with my problem?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@joppiesaus181 Sorry, but we need more information to help you:
- What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?
- Have you built your Recalbox yourself or downloaded a ready-made image from the Internet or bought it all ready?
- Have you just flashed the system image and are having this problem, or has everything worked before and stopped working? If it worked before, what kind of manipulation did you do in the middle of the process?
- Are you using the default theme? (if not, test with the default theme)
- Have you ever tried resetting to factory settings? This option is available in the advanced settings menu since version 7, you don't lose any personal files, but you lose all custom settings.
-
joppiesaus181 last edited by
@Zing At first thanks for you taking time to answer my question.
my version is 7.2.2 reloaded
I downloaded the image from recalbox.com
I have this problem since i flashed it on my sd card
I'm using the default theme
I didn't try that but I will try now!