Raspberry pi zero 2 w freezing on menus
-
Mine boots up fine ran quite a few things really well but it randomly pauses for a long time & then freezes only seems to do it in the menus not when the game is loaded then I have to reboot to use it hope this bug can be ironed out but impressed so far pi zero 2 w
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
-
@zing thanks i will download & try again
-
@daz ive just flashed that image but just hangs on the recalbox loading screen i am not using it in a gpi game boy case just plugged into a tv with xbox controller like i say it works fine but will freeze /hang on the menus of systems its like too many presses of the controller makes it freeze in the menus
when a game is loaded its fine until you go back into the main menu