Recalbox freezes within RetroArch menu
-
Enkidu last edited by
Hey guys,
I had an old version of the Recalbox (18.0.something) that worked like a charm, which I didn't use for a long time, until last week.
I decided to update my Recalbox via Raspberry imager and got the version 8.0.2
The purchase of a NesPi Case on top with the safe shutdown funtion made me very happy, but I have a huge problem.
Everytime when I start a game and I enter the RetroArch menu via "hotkey + b" and go to a setting like "video" my game freezes, when I quit the RetroArch menu.
If I open it up and immediately close it, I can play without a crash, but if I go deeper into the configuration and close the window my game freezes and I have to use the shutdown funtion of my case.
This bug was already a problem before I configured the Shutdown function, therefore I can exclude this possibility.
Unfortunately I can not download an older version of Recalbox, because there seems to be nowhere to find an older update.
I don't have any knowledge in programming, so if I need to configure something directly I needed a tutorial to do that.
Glad if anyone could help.
-
OmenBoy last edited by
@enkidu I'm having the exact same problem. My Pi 3b+ worked fine until I updated Recalbox to 8.0.2 and now it freezes when trying to resume a game from the RetroArch menu. Like you if go to the RA menu and resume the game quickly it won't freeze, but if I change a setting then resume the game it will freeze.
I'm also having freezing when launching games on certain cores, Nestopia for example. The game will launch but stay frozen on the first screen.
-
Enkidu last edited by Enkidu
Yeah, this is exactly the problem I have. I forgot to mention, that I use a "Raspberry Pi 3B", perhaps the newer version of recalbox has problems with the older raspberries?
I could kick myself in the butt for updating, because everything worked just perfect on my old build. I kind of knew that I would run into problems. xD