I don't know if this is the right way to correct this problem. If someone tries it, he tries it at his own risk.

In the RECALBOX partition, on the config.txt file, i change the 3 lines of :

dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d

to be

dtoverlay=vc4-fkms-v3d

save the file and restart. I am testing the system two hours now without a freeze so far.