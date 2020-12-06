DOSBox: Games stutter and audio crackles while moving the mouse

Hello! I have Recalbox 7.1.1 running on a RPi 4. I'm playing some games from the eXoDOS 5 collection after using ExoDOSConverter and some own scripts to adopt and scrape the games as described in the Wiki. So far, so good - every game I tested seems to work. Some of the games are obviously beyond of what the RPi4 can handle, but I have a strange issue with games that I think should run fine:

Every time I move the mouse (I have keyboard and mouse connected via USB), the performance drops significantly and the sound starts to stutter. As soon as I stop moving the mouse, the game runs smooth again. That can also be observed when moving the mouse while in the main menu (or other static screens that should not consume a lot of CPU power).

I played around with different settings in the dosbox.cfg (cycles at auto / max / fixed value, increased mixer blocksize etc). Observed for example in Warcraft 1, C&C Red Altert but also many others.

Thanks for any idea on this!