DOSBox: Games stutter and audio crackles while moving the mouse
Hello! I have Recalbox 7.1.1 running on a RPi 4. I'm playing some games from the eXoDOS 5 collection after using ExoDOSConverter and some own scripts to adopt and scrape the games as described in the Wiki. So far, so good - every game I tested seems to work. Some of the games are obviously beyond of what the RPi4 can handle, but I have a strange issue with games that I think should run fine:
Every time I move the mouse (I have keyboard and mouse connected via USB), the performance drops significantly and the sound starts to stutter. As soon as I stop moving the mouse, the game runs smooth again. That can also be observed when moving the mouse while in the main menu (or other static screens that should not consume a lot of CPU power).
I played around with different settings in the dosbox.cfg (cycles at auto / max / fixed value, increased mixer blocksize etc). Observed for example in Warcraft 1, C&C Red Altert but also many others.
Thanks for any idea on this!
I nailed the issue down to a combination of these two values in dosbox.cfg:
[sdl] vsync=true output=texture
When switching to output=surface or disabling vsync, the issue is gone. Unfortunately, disabling vsync seems to decreases performance in other situations. Observed in the intro video from System Shock f.e., with vsync=true the video plays much smoother.
I had the same issue. I didn’t have any problem with 6.0.
@Cap in ExoDOSConverter you can use expert mode to enforce values for output and some other other parameters, maybe you can try that and enforce output to surface (pay attention to the other enforced values though, maybe generate a game by defaulft first and copy the default values to use)
afaik you'll be the first to use the expert mode, so don't hesitate to enter an issue on the github if if there are bugs