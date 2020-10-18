SCUMMVM Pi 4 laggy animations

Hi, there's a problem with scummvm on pi 4. after launching a game it turns that the game runs at slow frame rate or something like that unless you move constantly the cursor, not click on any place, just move around the screen at the same time that the character is moving. if you dont do that the result is a choppy animation.

for example the first screen in Indiana Jones and the fate of Atlantic you can clearly see that the lights in the neon advertising dont move unless you move the cursor.

all options of scummvm are on default mode.

i tried almost all render options but there's no difference.

anyone with the same error?