Recalbox 7.0: DosBox Slow
Previously in RB 6.1.1 with a raspberry pi 3B the games worked quite fine (for example: blood, judge dredd pinball, tyrian...) Now over RB7.0 and a more powerful raspberry 4 the games are not so fluid (no config was changed in DOS games)
In overall there is a drop in performance for all my games. Any solution? Neither is possible choose emulator for DOSBOX. Could be possible choose between previous version and the new?
Bkg2k
@RetroVadus We're investigating.
Edu28 last edited by
and how does the games recognize you? because I make the .bat "file" .exe and it doesn't work for me, so the Recalbox team has commented that 7.0 has a bug and they already have the patch but they tell me that up to 7.0.1 nothing
Bkg2k
There is no "patch".
We've to release a fix version, so just be patient.
@Edu28
For me the DOS games start correctly. I only copied the directory structure from RB6 to RB7. The next is how I have the structure of files and folders. Each game have his own configuration.
- "Directory With Game.dos"
- dosbox.bat: here I set some brief configuration and launch the game. Btw now in RB7 is necessary write "exit" to close dosbox
- dosbox.cfg: Contain the general config for the game in the same directory.
- filemap.map: Custom keyboard mapped to buttons for this game only. (dosbox.cfg with line mapperfile=filemap.map)
@Bkg2k
A bit more of information. The only difference in the default configuration that I can see, is in this file:
share_init\system\configs\dosbox\dosbox.conf
In RB 6.1.1 contain the line vsync=false, while that in RB7.0 figure vsync=true
After change the configuration to vsync=true, the games in general run better. For example; I did a test with pro pinball timeshock. I changed the resolution 800x600 to 1024x768 and now with the key vsync=true, the game is playable (previously very bad experience with vsync=false). Anyway, I feel that perhaps there are a loss of frames sometimes, but can be normal I think, not sure.
@RetroVadus What is your hardware?
For me, DosBox runs also at same speed on v7 than on v6.
But perhaps, the problem is due to RPI4.
@lmerckx said in Recalbox 7.0: DosBox Slow:
@RetroVadus What is your hardware?
Raspberry pi 4 (1.2b) 4GB.
@RetroVadus Ok, great !
Edu28 last edited by
I have an RPI 4, but in the dosbox readme.txt file I can't understand anything, the only thing I understand is the name of the executable.exe there is no tutorial to create the .bat correctly and it is very complicated for newbies because there is no information
@Edu28 Hmmm, are you sure: https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/emulators/computosaures/dosbox
-
I have downloaded a game and I still can't get the .bat that it includes to work is called play.bat I've renamed it to dosbox is this
@echo off
crack
@echo on
It does not recognize the game I have modified it like this:
@echo off
"c:"
crack.exe
exit
@echo on
He doesn't recognize it either, what am I doing wrong?
the "c:" is put in quotes because if I don't get an emoji from the page
second try this is the dosbox.conf file of the game
[autoexec]
Lines in this section will be run at startup.
cd ..
cd ..
mount c .\games
#mount d .\games\lsl6\cd\ -t cdrom
#mount d e:\ -t cdrom
imgmount d ".\games\adark1\cd\alone in the dark trilogy cd 1.cue" -t cdrom
"c:"
cd adark1
INDARK
exit
according to the instructions in this link https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/emulators/computosaures/dosbox
the dosbox.bat file should be like this:
imgmount d ".\games\adark1\cd\alone in the dark trilogy cd 1.cue" -t cdrom
"c:"
cd adark1
INDARK
exit
I've tried .pc and .dos still don't understand what I'm doing wrong
Hi again! A bit more of info regarded to the title of this post.
After to change the key vsync to true in more games, not all the games worked correctly. For example, in the game Psycho Pinball the change was even worse. Changing this option can help in some cases but it is not the solution.
Hope this help a bit.
the dosbox.conf of recalbox 7.0 is configured like this
Vsync = true
Because it does not work?