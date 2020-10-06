Recalbox 7.0: DosBox Slow

@Edu28

For me the DOS games start correctly. I only copied the directory structure from RB6 to RB7. The next is how I have the structure of files and folders. Each game have his own configuration.

"Directory With Game.dos" dosbox.bat: here I set some brief configuration and launch the game. Btw now in RB7 is necessary write "exit" to close dosbox dosbox.cfg: Contain the general config for the game in the same directory. filemap.map: Custom keyboard mapped to buttons for this game only. (dosbox.cfg with line mapperfile=filemap.map)



A bit more of information. The only difference in the default configuration that I can see, is in this file: share_init\system\configs\dosbox\dosbox.conf

In RB 6.1.1 contain the line vsync=false, while that in RB7.0 figure vsync=true

After change the configuration to vsync=true, the games in general run better. For example; I did a test with pro pinball timeshock. I changed the resolution 800x600 to 1024x768 and now with the key vsync=true, the game is playable (previously very bad experience with vsync=false). Anyway, I feel that perhaps there are a loss of frames sometimes, but can be normal I think, not sure.