Recalbox 8 and Odroid XU4 OGST
Hello
I am a new user of Recalbox. I was using Batocera before. I installed the latest version of Recalbox 8 on my Odroid XU4 and I'm trying to set it to work with external LCD screen (OGST).
I changed confugure file by removing ";" to unlock OGST screen but it did nothing. The screen remains black.
Does anyone know how to set the OGST screen in Recalbox 8 to work?
@tomikitwo Hello
You have to modify the recalbox.conf file as described in the wiki :
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/tft/second-minitft-or-ogst-for-scraps-and-videos