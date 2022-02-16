Hello

I am a new user of Recalbox. I was using Batocera before. I installed the latest version of Recalbox 8 on my Odroid XU4 and I'm trying to set it to work with external LCD screen (OGST).

I changed confugure file by removing ";" to unlock OGST screen but it did nothing. The screen remains black.

Does anyone know how to set the OGST screen in Recalbox 8 to work?