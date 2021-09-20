Amiga: WHD -> Savegame write-back to ZIP?
Hello,
I just saw that Recalbox/Amiberry unfortunately does not save back savegames/highscores to the WHDL-ZIP-File.
Instead, changed files of the WHDL end up in share\saves\amiga1200\whdl\whdloadgame\ ... here I see 2 problems:
- What happens if two games use the same "savefile"?
- I would like to play the game on my PC or at a friend's house - with the save file - so I have to find the save file manually (if you have played a lot .....) and then put it into the ZIP. A bit awkward.
Is there a way to write the file directly back into the ZIP (LHA)?
This worked quite well with the Amiga integration of voljega a few years ago. However, there was no WHDL ZIP but WHDL folders (which no longer work...).
@wulfman No SPAM please:
All the threads you opened are about AMIGA, so you basically have 1 main problem, don't pollute the forum by opening multiple threads ...
I'm going to lock this topic and centralize the conversation in this thread just because it's most consistent.
Have you read the documentation?
Have you checked your BIOS?
See if this helps:
