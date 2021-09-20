Hello,

I just saw that Recalbox/Amiberry unfortunately does not save back savegames/highscores to the WHDL-ZIP-File.

Instead, changed files of the WHDL end up in share\saves\amiga1200\whdl\whdloadgame\ ... here I see 2 problems:

What happens if two games use the same "savefile"? I would like to play the game on my PC or at a friend's house - with the save file - so I have to find the save file manually (if you have played a lot .....) and then put it into the ZIP. A bit awkward.

Is there a way to write the file directly back into the ZIP (LHA)?

This worked quite well with the Amiga integration of voljega a few years ago. However, there was no WHDL ZIP but WHDL folders (which no longer work...).

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)