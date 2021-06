La v7.2.1 (tant attendue) est là !

The (so expected) v7.2.1 is out !

Retrouvez ci dessous les correctifs de cette version.

You can find the list of bugfixes here :

Bring back fan speed setting on Odroid XU4

Fix loop reboot with non official themes

Lightgun system is shown by default if any game is detected

Kodi video playback is back on Rpi 4

Reicast has been removed from Rpi, PC and XU4 as this emulator does not work anymore with our new kernel and softwares versions. You can now use Flycast as the main emulator for the dreamcast.

On PSP, with PPSSPP emulator, videos now run full speed

Raspberry Pi 1,2,3 boot video now run full speed

Fix arcade view systems missing model3, atomiswave, naomi, naomigd, daphné

Duckstation has been renamed Swanstation

Fix Swanstation issues when loading games

Fix cavestory x86 and x86_64

Fix House of the dead bios validation

Add missings game extensions detection for SCV and WII

Default language is now used when scraping

Fix gameclip initialization on network shares

Fix freezes when running a game while playing gameclip

Using IPv4 in priority when connecting WIFI

Factory reset now reset case configuration

Fix rating componant running out of screen

Fix sound menu & output auto-selection

Fix Odroid Go Advance V1 gamepad detection

Fix Super Cassette Vision scraping

Fix rtl88x2bu Realtek wifi driver

Fix "Forget all bluetooth devices"

Fix pixel-perfect settings being incorrectly set in menu

Fix update popup appearing over Gameclip Screensaver

Fix hiding a game wipe all its metadata

Fix theme display after switching theme or editing theme options

Fix some files referenced in .cue/.gdi/.m3u not being ignored by the scraper

Force volume of all outputs to 100%

Fix crash when running a game from the search window

Ce fil est ouvert afin de recueillir vos remarques, les bugs que vous pourriez encore constater, vos critiques positives ou négatives.

This post is open to collect your comments, any bugs you may still notice, your positive or negative reviews.

N'oubliez pas de détailler votre matériel et la façon de reproduire votre bug le cas échéant !

Do not forget to detail your equipment and how to reproduce your bug !

Merci

Thanks