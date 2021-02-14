Video Snaps transition effects: turn them off
clkgames last edited by
Hello,
is it possible to turn off the video snaps transition effect?
Another issue I'd like to point out is, if you set the video snap start delay to zero and scroll very quickly throughout your game list, Emulationstation loads again and you are sent back to Main Screen.
Regards,
John
RustyMG last edited by
Not sure about being able to switch them off, but if you change the delay to something like 10 or 20 seconds, its effectively the same thing - they will never get a chance to play.
emulationstation.videosnaps.delay=10000
Zing Global moderator Translator
@clkgames I think you already know, but, the options that can be changed are in the recalbox.conf file (you must remove the semicolon from the beginning of the line for the configuration to work):
## Videosnaps ### Delay before videosnaps start, in millisecond. Default: 2s ;emulationstation.videosnaps.delay=2000 ### Video loop times. 0 = no video. 1 or more = the video loops x times before fading out ;emulationstation.videosnaps.loop=1 ### Enable videosnap sound/music ;emulationstation.videosnaps.sound=1
I wouldn't call it an issue, it happens due to a hardware limitation, you are overloading the system, and forcing it to restart the Emulationstation, if it didn't, you would have to shut down forcibly (and manually).
The videos take up more storage space, and are heavier for the system to play. It is understood that whoever uses the videos uses it so that they can see an example of the game, that is, they will not scroll very quickly.
Considering that the problem is hardware limitation (and that, I believe that it is not feasible to change the hardware because of this detail), and that, you want to use snap videos, but sometimes you want to go quickly to a specific title, I recommend that you use shortcuts:
In the console selection list:
- R1: search function (https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/usage-basique/fonctionnalites/fonction-de-recherche)
In the games list:
- L or R: page up / page down
- Start-> JUMP TO LETTER
clkgames last edited by clkgames
@RustyMG said in Video Snaps transition effects: turn them off:
But I do want to play the video snaps, I was just wondering if it's possible to turn off the transition effect (fade in, whirling etc)
@Zing thanks, yeah I was aware of the video snap options. BTW, does enabling emulationstation.videosnaps.sound=1 change anything on version 7.1.1?
As for the "issue" thing; my apologies, wrong choice of words. It is clearly a hardware limitation as I am running Recalbox on a RPI4 with 2Gb of RAM.
Zing Global moderator Translator
RPI4 with 2Gb of RAM
An Rpi4 with 2Gb of RAM is enough to run practically all possible games in Recalbox, it is the most cost-effective Hardware today, but video snaps overload the system, it is definitely not worth changing hardware, it is better to configure the system otherwise, or, use the shortcuts I mentioned.