Sound and videosnaps
As suggestion, maybe can be take into account for future versions...
Could there be an option to enable/disable sound in videosnaps?
Me too that would please me well, I dare to hope that one day this option will be implanted ^^
please english post.
Maybe it is experimental because I can no see documentation about it.
Since Recalbox 7.0 I can see the key emulationstation.videosnaps.sound=0 in recalbox.conf but if I change to 1 no sound is played in videosnaps. Glad to view a clue about this.