Installing Saturn on Recalbox 7.0.1
-
Benzitor last edited by
Hey everyone. I am having trouble finding a way to get the Saturn up and running on Recalbox 7.0.1 on Pi4.
I searched everywhere, and could not find a way to get this to run.
Can someone give me a hand?
Cheers
-
Pitch64 last edited by
hi, there is no Saturn on rpi4
-
Benzitor last edited by
@Pitch64 Oh really ?
On the Recalbox official emulators compatibility, the two following emulators are mentioned as functioning on Pi4 7.0.1 version:
Libretro Mednafen_saturn
Libretro Yabause
recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility
I am confused now, especially that i could run Yabause on Retropie
-
hello
on recalbox no saturn for rpi4 , it's very very slow and recalbox doesn't like slow emulator.
For documentation, it's an error, correct soon.