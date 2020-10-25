Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Installing Older Final Burn on New Recalbox version?
SkullGrin last edited by
So a while back when i was setting up my Vanilla Raspberry Pi 3 system, i had an older version of Recalbox i was happy with and just kept it. Didn't upgrade. Recently i built a sweet, New Ryzen Pc for purposes of emulation, and i downloaded the 64-Bit PC version of Recalbox. Things seemed ok until i saw the older Final Burn got replaced with Final Burn Neo. None of my Final Burn roms from my older Pi3 build(fba_libretro) with work with FBNeo. Is there any way i can install the older "fba_libretro" on the latest Recalbox? I would hate to have to re-do all my work.
If not, is there a page where i can download older versions of 64-bit Pc Recalbox build?
Any input would be appreciated!
acris
Hello
Fbneo = fba libretro
this emulator is evolving and the romset needs to be updated
you need to scan your romset with clmamepro and dat/xml file in /
bios/fbneofolder.
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/utility/rom-management/clrmamepro-tutorial-how-to-check-your-roms-versions
put roms on fbneo folder.
barbudreadmon
@SkullGrin said in Installing Older Final Burn on New Recalbox version?:
Is there any way i can install the older "fba_libretro" on the latest Recalbox?
Forking the project, modifying the build scripts to use your older emulator, and building your own recalbox. Imho, updating your romsets to benefit from all the improvements of latest FB seems a saner idea.
Also, with less than 1% of romsets getting redumped every year, i'm wondering how old can be your current romsets for none of them to work with current version. It feels unlikely that your issue would be about romset versions.
SkullGrin last edited by
@barbudreadmon My Vanilla Pi3 Recalbox version is from 2018/07/13, Version 18.07.13. Kinda dated by now but worked great with all my current files.