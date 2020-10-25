Installing Older Final Burn on New Recalbox version?

So a while back when i was setting up my Vanilla Raspberry Pi 3 system, i had an older version of Recalbox i was happy with and just kept it. Didn't upgrade. Recently i built a sweet, New Ryzen Pc for purposes of emulation, and i downloaded the 64-Bit PC version of Recalbox. Things seemed ok until i saw the older Final Burn got replaced with Final Burn Neo. None of my Final Burn roms from my older Pi3 build(fba_libretro) with work with FBNeo. Is there any way i can install the older "fba_libretro" on the latest Recalbox? I would hate to have to re-do all my work.

If not, is there a page where i can download older versions of 64-bit Pc Recalbox build?

Any input would be appreciated!