Audio not working in recalbox on PC

Hi, I have installed a fresh install of the 7.0.1 version on a PC, everything seem to work except for the audio in recalbox and also when playing games.

The sound seem to work in kodi though, and I think it has to do with the driver.

In kodi, I have an option that is not present in recalbox, the name is "HDA Intel PCH, MEI Panasonic-TV on HDMI". When I pick this option in kodi, sound works within kodi.

My question is, does anyone know why this option is not available in recalbox and is there a way to force recalbox to use that audio output?

Thanks