Audio not working in recalbox on PC
Hi, I have installed a fresh install of the 7.0.1 version on a PC, everything seem to work except for the audio in recalbox and also when playing games.
The sound seem to work in kodi though, and I think it has to do with the driver.
In kodi, I have an option that is not present in recalbox, the name is "HDA Intel PCH, MEI Panasonic-TV on HDMI". When I pick this option in kodi, sound works within kodi.
My question is, does anyone know why this option is not available in recalbox and is there a way to force recalbox to use that audio output?
Thanks
Zing
@Ristul Have you tried opening the Emulationstation menu (pressing Start on the console selection screen) and accessing "audio settings" (or something like that)?
cookie_monster last edited by
@Ristul Hi there! Yes, I have the same issue with the audio output. It worked fine with 6.1.1 but I still have no sound through HDMI in 7.0.0 and 7.0.1. All the system sounds and game music is played by Internal PC Speaker or Jack 3,5mm.
Now, I can't choose any working option. I have only 3 choices: HDA HDMI, HDA Analog and Default option.
I will try with kodi and check if its related with driver or emulation station.
AxelR last edited by
Same here. No Sound on HDMI output on 7.0 for x86/64.
Only on the jack/audio of the PC
Was working great with 6.1
Ristul last edited by Ristul
@AxelR Yes, 6.1 worked fine with my PC, I'm starting to regret upgrading to the latest version. And I find no older versions to download.
I tried changing the audio from recalbox.conf file to the one that worked in kodi, but the settings reset when I boot the system. Very frustrating.
ian57
@Ristul The sound management has been completly rewriten and there is some side effects, in addition, PC world is hell with hardware detection. To try to help you can you run these command lines in a ssh session on your recalbox :
amixer -c 0 contents amixer -c 0 contrôles
and retry with
-c 1and
-c 2and post the outputs here.
you can try to select you specific sound output with alsamixer too.
@ian57 I tried to do what you asked, the first command worked fine, but "contrôles" was not accepted as a valid command.
Here is what I got.
amixer -c 0 contents:
/recalbox/share/system$ amixer -c 0 contents numid=46,iface=CARD,name='Front Headphone Jack' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=r-------,values=1 : values=off numid=40,iface=CARD,name='Front Mic Jack' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=r-------,values=1 : values=off numid=53,iface=CARD,name='HDMI/DP,pcm=3 Jack' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=r-------,values=1 : values=off numid=59,iface=CARD,name='HDMI/DP,pcm=7 Jack' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=r-------,values=1 : values=on numid=42,iface=CARD,name='Line Jack' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=r-------,values=1 : values=off numid=45,iface=CARD,name='Line Out CLFE Jack' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=r-------,values=1 : values=off numid=43,iface=CARD,name='Line Out Front Jack' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=r-------,values=1 : values=off numid=44,iface=CARD,name='Line Out Surround Jack' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=r-------,values=1 : values=off numid=41,iface=CARD,name='Rear Mic Jack' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=r-------,values=1 : values=off numid=47,iface=CARD,name='SPDIF Phantom Jack' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=r-------,values=1 : values=on numid=39,iface=MIXER,name='Master Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=1 : values=on numid=38,iface=MIXER,name='Master Playback Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=1,min=0,max=87,step=0 : values=87 | dBscale-min=-65.25dB,step=0.75dB,mute=0 numid=10,iface=MIXER,name='Headphone Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=2 : values=on,on numid=9,iface=MIXER,name='Headphone Playback Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=87,step=0 : values=87,87 | dBscale-min=-65.25dB,step=0.75dB,mute=0 numid=67,iface=MIXER,name='PCM Playback Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---RW-,values=2,min=0,max=255,step=0 : values=255,255 | dBscale-min=-51.00dB,step=0.20dB,mute=0 numid=28,iface=MIXER,name='Front Mic Boost Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=3,step=0 : values=3,3 | dBscale-min=0.00dB,step=10.00dB,mute=0 numid=13,iface=MIXER,name='Front Mic Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=2 : values=off,off numid=12,iface=MIXER,name='Front Mic Playback Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=31,step=0 : values=31,31 | dBscale-min=-34.50dB,step=1.50dB,mute=0 numid=2,iface=MIXER,name='Front Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=2 : values=on,on numid=1,iface=MIXER,name='Front Playback Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=87,step=0 : values=87,87 | dBscale-min=-65.25dB,step=0.75dB,mute=0 numid=4,iface=MIXER,name='Surround Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=2 : values=on,on numid=3,iface=MIXER,name='Surround Playback Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=87,step=0 : values=87,87 | dBscale-min=-65.25dB,step=0.75dB,mute=0 numid=7,iface=MIXER,name='Center Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=1 : values=on numid=5,iface=MIXER,name='Center Playback Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=1,min=0,max=87,step=0 : values=87 | dBscale-min=-65.25dB,step=0.75dB,mute=0 numid=8,iface=MIXER,name='LFE Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=1 : values=on numid=6,iface=MIXER,name='LFE Playback Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=1,min=0,max=87,step=0 : values=87 | dBscale-min=-65.25dB,step=0.75dB,mute=0 numid=30,iface=MIXER,name='Line Boost Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=3,step=0 : values=3,3 | dBscale-min=0.00dB,step=10.00dB,mute=0 numid=17,iface=MIXER,name='Line Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=2 : values=off,off numid=16,iface=MIXER,name='Line Playback Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=31,step=0 : values=31,31 | dBscale-min=-34.50dB,step=1.50dB,mute=0 numid=23,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=2 : values=off,off numid=25,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Switch',index=1 ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=2 : values=off,off numid=27,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Switch',index=2 ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=2 : values=off,off numid=22,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=63,step=0 : values=0,0 | dBscale-min=-17.25dB,step=0.75dB,mute=0 numid=24,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Volume',index=1 ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=63,step=0 : values=0,0 | dBscale-min=-17.25dB,step=0.75dB,mute=0 numid=26,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Volume',index=2 ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=63,step=0 : values=0,0 | dBscale-min=-17.25dB,step=0.75dB,mute=0 numid=11,iface=MIXER,name='Loopback Mixing' ; type=ENUMERATED,access=rw------,values=1,items=2 ; Item #0 'Disabled' ; Item #1 'Enabled' : values=0 numid=37,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Default PCM Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=1 : values=on numid=54,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Con Mask' ; type=IEC958,access=r-------,values=1 : values=[AES0=0x0f AES1=0xff AES2=0x00 AES3=0x00] numid=60,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Con Mask',index=1 ; type=IEC958,access=r-------,values=1 : values=[AES0=0x0f AES1=0xff AES2=0x00 AES3=0x00] numid=33,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Con Mask',index=16 ; type=IEC958,access=r-------,values=1 : values=[AES0=0x0f AES1=0xff AES2=0x00 AES3=0x00] numid=55,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Pro Mask' ; type=IEC958,access=r-------,values=1 : values=[AES0=0x0f AES1=0x00 AES2=0x00 AES3=0x00] numid=61,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Pro Mask',index=1 ; type=IEC958,access=r-------,values=1 : values=[AES0=0x0f AES1=0x00 AES2=0x00 AES3=0x00] numid=34,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Pro Mask',index=16 ; type=IEC958,access=r-------,values=1 : values=[AES0=0x0f AES1=0x00 AES2=0x00 AES3=0x00] numid=56,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Default' ; type=IEC958,access=rw------,values=1 : values=[AES0=0x04 AES1=0x00 AES2=0x00 AES3=0x00] numid=62,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Default',index=1 ; type=IEC958,access=rw------,values=1 : values=[AES0=0x04 AES1=0x00 AES2=0x00 AES3=0x00] numid=35,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Default',index=16 ; type=IEC958,access=rw------,values=1 : values=[AES0=0x04 AES1=0x00 AES2=0x00 AES3=0x00] numid=57,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=1 : values=on numid=63,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Switch',index=1 ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=1 : values=on numid=36,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Switch',index=16 ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=1 : values=off numid=18,iface=MIXER,name='Auto-Mute Mode' ; type=ENUMERATED,access=rw------,values=1,items=2 ; Item #0 'Disabled' ; Item #1 'Enabled' : values=1 numid=32,iface=MIXER,name='Beep Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=2 : values=off,off numid=31,iface=MIXER,name='Beep Playback Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=31,step=0 : values=31,31 | dBscale-min=-34.50dB,step=1.50dB,mute=0 numid=19,iface=MIXER,name='Input Source' ; type=ENUMERATED,access=rw------,values=1,items=3 ; Item #0 'Front Mic' ; Item #1 'Rear Mic' ; Item #2 'Line' : values=0 numid=20,iface=MIXER,name='Input Source',index=1 ; type=ENUMERATED,access=rw------,values=1,items=3 ; Item #0 'Front Mic' ; Item #1 'Rear Mic' ; Item #2 'Line' : values=0 numid=21,iface=MIXER,name='Input Source',index=2 ; type=ENUMERATED,access=rw------,values=1,items=3 ; Item #0 'Front Mic' ; Item #1 'Rear Mic' ; Item #2 'Line' : values=0 numid=29,iface=MIXER,name='Rear Mic Boost Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=3,step=0 : values=3,3 | dBscale-min=0.00dB,step=10.00dB,mute=0 numid=15,iface=MIXER,name='Rear Mic Playback Switch' ; type=BOOLEAN,access=rw------,values=2 : values=off,off numid=14,iface=MIXER,name='Rear Mic Playback Volume' ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=2,min=0,max=31,step=0 : values=31,31 | dBscale-min=-34.50dB,step=1.50dB,mute=0 numid=49,iface=PCM,name='Capture Channel Map' ; type=INTEGER,access=r----R--,values=2,min=0,max=36,step=0 : values=0,0 | container | chmap-fixed=FL,FR numid=48,iface=PCM,name='Playback Channel Map' ; type=INTEGER,access=r----R--,values=6,min=0,max=36,step=0 : values=3,4,0,0,0,0 | container | chmap-fixed=FL,FR | chmap-fixed=FL,FR,RL,RR | chmap-fixed=FL,FR,RL,RR,FC,LFE numid=50,iface=PCM,name='Playback Channel Map',device=1 ; type=INTEGER,access=r----R--,values=2,min=0,max=36,step=0 : values=0,0 | container | chmap-fixed=FL,FR numid=51,iface=PCM,name='Capture Channel Map',device=2 ; type=INTEGER,access=r----R--,values=2,min=0,max=36,step=0 : values=0,0 | container | chmap-fixed=FL,FR numid=52,iface=PCM,name='Capture Channel Map',index=1,device=2 ; type=INTEGER,access=r----R--,values=2,min=0,max=36,step=0 : values=0,0 | container | chmap-fixed=FL,FR numid=58,iface=PCM,name='ELD',device=3 ; type=BYTES,access=r--v----,values=0 : values= numid=65,iface=PCM,name='Playback Channel Map',device=3 ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=8,min=0,max=36,step=0 : values=0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0 | container | chmap-variable=FL,FR numid=64,iface=PCM,name='ELD',device=7 ; type=BYTES,access=r--v----,values=36 : values=0x10,0x00,0x08,0x00,0x6c,0x12,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x34,0xa9,0x2c,0xc1,0x50,0x61,0x6e,0x61,0x73,0x6f,0x6e,0x69,0x63,0x2d,0x54,0x56,0x09,0x07,0x01,0x00 numid=66,iface=PCM,name='Playback Channel Map',device=7 ; type=INTEGER,access=rw---R--,values=8,min=0,max=36,step=0 : values=0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0 | container | chmap-variable=FL,FR | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,RC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,RL,RR | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,RC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,RL,RR | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RL,RR | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,RL,RR,RC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,RC,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RL,RR | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,RL,RR,RC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RL,RR,RC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,RL,RR,RLC,RRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,RC,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RC,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,RL,RR,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RL,RR,TFC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RL,RR,TC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,RL,RR,TFL,TFR | chmap-variable=FL,FR,RL,RR,FLW,FRW | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RL,RR,RC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,RL,RR,RLC,RRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RL,RR,RLC,RRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RC,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,RL,RR,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RL,RR,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RL,RR,TFC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RL,RR,TC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,RL,RR,TFL,TFR | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,RL,RR,FLW,FRW | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RL,RR,RC,TC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RL,RR,RC,TFC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RL,RR,TFC,TC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RL,RR,TFL,TFR | chmap-variable=FL,FR,FC,RL,RR,FLW,FRW | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RL,RR,RLC,RRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RL,RR,FLC,FRC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RL,RR,RC,TC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RL,RR,RC,TFC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RL,RR,TFC,TC | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RL,RR,TFL,TFR | chmap-variable=FL,FR,LFE,FC,RL,RR,FLW,FRW
amixer -c 1 contents:
amixer -c 2 contents:
ian57
@Ristul sorry of course it is "controls" in english
@ian57 Oh, haha, yes of course
So I got these results.
amixer -c 0 controls:
/recalbox/share/system$ amixer -c 0 controls numid=46,iface=CARD,name='Front Headphone Jack' numid=40,iface=CARD,name='Front Mic Jack' numid=53,iface=CARD,name='HDMI/DP,pcm=3 Jack' numid=59,iface=CARD,name='HDMI/DP,pcm=7 Jack' numid=42,iface=CARD,name='Line Jack' numid=45,iface=CARD,name='Line Out CLFE Jack' numid=43,iface=CARD,name='Line Out Front Jack' numid=44,iface=CARD,name='Line Out Surround Jack' numid=41,iface=CARD,name='Rear Mic Jack' numid=47,iface=CARD,name='SPDIF Phantom Jack' numid=39,iface=MIXER,name='Master Playback Switch' numid=38,iface=MIXER,name='Master Playback Volume' numid=10,iface=MIXER,name='Headphone Playback Switch' numid=9,iface=MIXER,name='Headphone Playback Volume' numid=67,iface=MIXER,name='PCM Playback Volume' numid=28,iface=MIXER,name='Front Mic Boost Volume' numid=13,iface=MIXER,name='Front Mic Playback Switch' numid=12,iface=MIXER,name='Front Mic Playback Volume' numid=2,iface=MIXER,name='Front Playback Switch' numid=1,iface=MIXER,name='Front Playback Volume' numid=4,iface=MIXER,name='Surround Playback Switch' numid=3,iface=MIXER,name='Surround Playback Volume' numid=7,iface=MIXER,name='Center Playback Switch' numid=5,iface=MIXER,name='Center Playback Volume' numid=8,iface=MIXER,name='LFE Playback Switch' numid=6,iface=MIXER,name='LFE Playback Volume' numid=30,iface=MIXER,name='Line Boost Volume' numid=17,iface=MIXER,name='Line Playback Switch' numid=16,iface=MIXER,name='Line Playback Volume' numid=23,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Switch' numid=25,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Switch',index=1 numid=27,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Switch',index=2 numid=22,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Volume' numid=24,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Volume',index=1 numid=26,iface=MIXER,name='Capture Volume',index=2 numid=11,iface=MIXER,name='Loopback Mixing' numid=37,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Default PCM Playback Switch' numid=54,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Con Mask' numid=60,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Con Mask',index=1 numid=33,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Con Mask',index=16 numid=55,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Pro Mask' numid=61,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Pro Mask',index=1 numid=34,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Pro Mask',index=16 numid=56,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Default' numid=62,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Default',index=1 numid=35,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Default',index=16 numid=57,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Switch' numid=63,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Switch',index=1 numid=36,iface=MIXER,name='IEC958 Playback Switch',index=16 numid=18,iface=MIXER,name='Auto-Mute Mode' numid=32,iface=MIXER,name='Beep Playback Switch' numid=31,iface=MIXER,name='Beep Playback Volume' numid=19,iface=MIXER,name='Input Source' numid=20,iface=MIXER,name='Input Source',index=1 numid=21,iface=MIXER,name='Input Source',index=2 numid=29,iface=MIXER,name='Rear Mic Boost Volume' numid=15,iface=MIXER,name='Rear Mic Playback Switch' numid=14,iface=MIXER,name='Rear Mic Playback Volume' numid=49,iface=PCM,name='Capture Channel Map' numid=48,iface=PCM,name='Playback Channel Map' numid=50,iface=PCM,name='Playback Channel Map',device=1 numid=51,iface=PCM,name='Capture Channel Map',device=2 numid=52,iface=PCM,name='Capture Channel Map',index=1,device=2 numid=58,iface=PCM,name='ELD',device=3 numid=65,iface=PCM,name='Playback Channel Map',device=3 numid=64,iface=PCM,name='ELD',device=7 numid=66,iface=PCM,name='Playback Channel Map',device=7
amixer -c 1 controls:
amixer -c 2 controls:
Sadly I have no programming experience so this is all mumbo jumbo to me.