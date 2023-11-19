GPICASE 2W - PI zero 2W - Screen glitch
Hello my retrogamers Affectionatos,
my recalbox is a
-Retroflag GPI Case 2w
-Raspberry Pi zero 2w
-Recalbox 9.1
My problem is that after playing few games a screen glitch appears, the screen shift to the right
The worst thing is that somethimes the screem freezes also and I have to reboot
I did I clean install using the official image
https://www.recalbox.com/it/download/stable/rpi/rpizero2gpicase2w/
The only customizzations were
- Language (IT)
-Theme Realbox-240p
-Enable Arcade to see only one group for mame and neogeo roms
I already did a re-install flasing my ssd
dmesg log
https://justpaste.it/2e02j
recalbox.log
https://justpaste.it/7jvc4
Thanks
Fr4ncesco
