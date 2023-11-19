Hello my retrogamers Affectionatos,

my recalbox is a

-Retroflag GPI Case 2w

-Raspberry Pi zero 2w

-Recalbox 9.1

My problem is that after playing few games a screen glitch appears, the screen shift to the right

The worst thing is that somethimes the screem freezes also and I have to reboot

I did I clean install using the official image

https://www.recalbox.com/it/download/stable/rpi/rpizero2gpicase2w/

The only customizzations were

Language (IT)

-Theme Realbox-240p

-Enable Arcade to see only one group for mame and neogeo roms

I already did a re-install flasing my ssd

dmesg log

https://justpaste.it/2e02j

recalbox.log

https://justpaste.it/7jvc4

Thanks

Fr4ncesco