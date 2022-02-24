Update to Recalbox 8 - No sound
-
mcbenzi last edited by
Hi guys! I'm sorry about the topic but I really did a lot of search before posting here. I've updated to Recalbox 8 this week and I had a lot of problems (I'm running with a Raspberry Pi 3B).
First of all I have a really "big menu" screen (don't even fit in my TV screen), no sound and games not working. After searching in web I found the solution for the "big menu". Just changed the "system.es.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI" to "system.es.videomode=CEA 2 HDMI". That worked for me.
After that I've changed the "global.videomode" to default. Now all of my games work fine!
Now, about the sound, I don't know how to fix it. I don't have sound in menu or in games. In Sound Settings I just see "ANALOG OUTPUT" in OUTPUT DEVICE. I've tried to change to HDMI in recalbox.conf but it doesnt worked. Can you guys help me?
-
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@mcbenzi
So what kind of TV did you use ?
HD-ready: Resolution 1.366 x 786 or somthing like that
HD: Resolution 1280x720 or 1920x1080
4k: Resolution 3840x21060 or higher
Did you turn on the TV before the Raspberry ?
Did you try another HDMI-Cabel ?
CEA 4 HDMI is 1280x720 60 Hz 16/9 Progressive
CEA 2 HDMI is 720x480 60 Hz 4/3 Progressive
Maybe you should try
CEA 16 HDMI = 1920x1080 60 Hz 16/9 Progressive
(If you have a HD or 4K TV)
or at last
CEA 3 HDMI = 720x480 60 Hz 16/9 Progressive
(If you have a HD-ready TV)
-
mcbenzi last edited by
@alvin I have a 4k resolution Tv (https://www.lg.com/pt/tv/lg-49UK7550PLA), but anything up to CEA 2 HDMI fits bad on screen.
It make the left bottom corner anchored and grows the image. So I only can see the left bottom menu (much bigger).
I always turn on my TV before the Raspberry and I've tried with another HDMI.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator