@mcbenzi

So what kind of TV did you use ?

HD-ready: Resolution 1.366 x 786 or somthing like that

HD: Resolution 1280x720 or 1920x1080

4k: Resolution 3840x21060 or higher

Did you turn on the TV before the Raspberry ?

Did you try another HDMI-Cabel ?

CEA 4 HDMI is 1280x720 60 Hz 16/9 Progressive

CEA 2 HDMI is 720x480 60 Hz 4/3 Progressive

Maybe you should try

CEA 16 HDMI = 1920x1080 60 Hz 16/9 Progressive

(If you have a HD or 4K TV)

or at last

CEA 3 HDMI = 720x480 60 Hz 16/9 Progressive

(If you have a HD-ready TV)