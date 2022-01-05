And another "Recalbox on Asus Eee PC" Question
-
BitFunX Banned last edited by BitFunX
How can I set the "Game Ratio" for the Sony Playstation 1 Emulator "Duckstation" to 16/9 ?
I go to
Settings -> Advanced Settings -> Advanced Emulator Configuration -> Sony Playstation 1
Here I change the "Game Ratio" from "Auto" to "16/9" but it didn't work, the Games are always in the 4/3 Ratio.
Even if I edit the "recalbox.conf" and put the line "psx.ratio=16/9" in it, it dosen't affect the Emulator.
It worked fine for all the other Emulators (Libretro Mednafen_PSX_HW, Libretro PCSX-Rearmed, Libretro Mednafen_PSX and Libretro Swanstation) but all these Emulators gave me choppy Video and Audio.
Only the "Duckstation"-Emultor works fine on my PC.
By the way:
I know that Playstation 1 Games are in the 4/3 Ratio, but I don't want some Black Bars left and right on the Screen of my PC, and all the other Emulators mentioned above gave me the chance to "eliminate" them.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@bitfunx As I mentioned in your other post, it could be a problem with your gamelist.
But, see if this helps: