How can I set the "Game Ratio" for the Sony Playstation 1 Emulator "Duckstation" to 16/9 ?

I go to

Settings -> Advanced Settings -> Advanced Emulator Configuration -> Sony Playstation 1

Here I change the "Game Ratio" from "Auto" to "16/9" but it didn't work, the Games are always in the 4/3 Ratio.

Even if I edit the "recalbox.conf" and put the line "psx.ratio=16/9" in it, it dosen't affect the Emulator.

It worked fine for all the other Emulators (Libretro Mednafen_PSX_HW, Libretro PCSX-Rearmed, Libretro Mednafen_PSX and Libretro Swanstation) but all these Emulators gave me choppy Video and Audio.

Only the "Duckstation"-Emultor works fine on my PC.

By the way:

I know that Playstation 1 Games are in the 4/3 Ratio, but I don't want some Black Bars left and right on the Screen of my PC, and all the other Emulators mentioned above gave me the chance to "eliminate" them.