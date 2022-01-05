Can't switch to another Playstation Emulator
-
BitFunX Banned last edited by
In Recalbox 8 I'm using the Playstation 1 "Duckstation"-Emulator on my Asus Eee PC.
Now I want to change to another Emulator (Libretro Mednafen_PSX_HW, Libretro PCSX-Rearmed, Libretro Mednafen_PSX or Libretro Swanstation) but this doesn't work !
I go to
Settings -> Advanced Settings -> Advanced Emulator Configuration -> Sony Playstation 1
and change the Emulator to one of the ones mentioned above.
Then I got back and when I start a Playstation game, always the "Duckstation"-Emulator and not the one that I had chosen starts.
So why can I switch to another Playstation Emulator ?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@bitfunx The advanced setting is for all games... that don't have a particularly defined emulator. A specific configuration overrides a generic configuration.
From what I'm seeing in your other thread, you must have set in game settings to start with a certain emulator, so it's not working. Or, you may have a problem with the gamelist.
-
Darkneo last edited by
Hi there,
I am facing the same issue! I was previously on PSX_rearmed and wanted to give a try with "Duckstation", to see if it fixes issues I am having with PSX games. My controlers were not recognized at all (even joypad).
After rebooting, I reverted back to PSX_Rearmed, but DuckStation is still starting....
-
Darkneo last edited by
FYI, I finally found a way to change it back to PCSX_Rearmed:
- Change the emulator in advanced settings,
- reboot the system
- check back in the advanced settings the emulator is fine
If you start a game immediately after changing the emulator (without rebooting the system), it does not seem to be taken into account (and no info is displayed to ask a reboot). If it might help