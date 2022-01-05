In Recalbox 8 I'm using the Playstation 1 "Duckstation"-Emulator on my Asus Eee PC.

Now I want to change to another Emulator (Libretro Mednafen_PSX_HW, Libretro PCSX-Rearmed, Libretro Mednafen_PSX or Libretro Swanstation) but this doesn't work !

I go to

Settings -> Advanced Settings -> Advanced Emulator Configuration -> Sony Playstation 1

and change the Emulator to one of the ones mentioned above.

Then I got back and when I start a Playstation game, always the "Duckstation"-Emulator and not the one that I had chosen starts.

So why can I switch to another Playstation Emulator ?