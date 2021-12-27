Problem using the On/Off power button option in Recalbox 8
Hi,
Can anyone confirm that the On/Off power button option is working with the latest Recalbox v8 running on a Pi 4?
I've uncommented the "system.power.switch=PIN56PUSH" line in the recalbox.conf file and rebooted, but grounding the GPIO3 pin has no effect. Also when I list running processes I cannot see the "rpi-pin56-power.py" script; is there something else I need to do to enable the startup of this script during boot?
@zing Thanks, I've read that thread but can't see anything that will help my problem.
It looks as if the script that monitors the button isn't being launched.
@chrisk Check that you have followed all instructions correctly:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/add-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox
@zing I reinstalled Recalbox 8 on a blank SD card, uncommented the "system.power.switch=PIN56PUSH" line, and rebooted, but the power button still didn't work.
However, it worked fine when I tried the same with Recalbox 7.
It does look as if, for some reason, the power button monitoring script isn't getting launched on Recalbox 8.
@zing Also I just SSH'ed into my box and tried running the rpi-pin56-power.py script manually. It gave a syntax error due to missing parentheses in print statements. Is Recalbox 8 set to use python3 while the scripts were written for python2?
This is a bug already fixed for the next version
@pitch64 Thanks for confirming it is a bug.