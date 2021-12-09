Bonjour,

Si quelqu'un pourrais m'aider s'il vous plait !!!

Je me retrouve avec un soucis depuis l'installation de ma recalbox dans une coque de ps1.

Je branche bien le bouton-poussoir(pin5)+reset(pin3)+led(pin8) + masse commune(pin6) comme indiqué sur le tuto mais rien ne se passe.

J'ai bien sûr décommenter la ligne : system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET

j'ai essayer de changer le fichier : rpi-pin356-power.py par celui de la nespi+ et là petit miracle la LED s'allume mais quand j'appuie sur le "power" le raspberry reboot au lieu de s'eteindre.

Pour redemmarer ou arreter je suis obliger de passer par l'interface web.

J'ai fait mes essais sans DDH externe et rien de brancher dessus sauf alim et HDMI.

Je ne sais pas copier le texte en ssh (si on peut m'aider, je suis preneur )mais je peut fournir le fichier recalbox.conf :

# System Variable # You can configure your recalbox from here # To set a variable, remove the first ; on the line # ------------ A - System Options ----------- # # Uncomment the system.power.switch you use ;system.power.switch=ATX_RASPI_R2_6 # https://lowpowerlab.com/guide/atxraspi/#installation ;system.power.switch=MAUSBERRY # https://www.mausberrycircuits.com/pages/setup ;system.power.switch=REMOTEPIBOARD_2003 # https://www.msldigital.com/pages/support-for-remotepi-board-2013 ;system.power.switch=REMOTEPIBOARD_2005 # https://www.msldigital.com/pages/support-for-remotepi-board-plus-2015 ;system.power.switch=WITTYPI # https://www.uugear.com/witty-pi-realtime-clock-power-management-for-raspberry-pi ;system.power.switch=PIN56ONOFF # https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/add-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox ;system.power.switch=PIN56PUSH # https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/add-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/add-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox ;system.power.switch=PIN356PUSHRESET # https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/add-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox ## fbcp FrameBuffer Copy Program ## For small TFT screen on GPIO and SPI ## See https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Utility---Use-of-fbcp-for-small-TFT-screen-%28EN%29 for details ## Needed for Waveshare 3.2" 3.5" TFT screen, 2.8" Adafruit screen ## See https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/tft/tft-lcd-on-spi-bus ## for support and configuration details needed by /boot/recalbox-user-config.txt system.fbcp.enabled=0 ## Splash screen duration ## 0 : Video will be stopped when emulationstation is ready to start. ## -1 : All the video will be played before emulationstation start (default) ## >0 : Time the video will be played before emulationstation start (in seconds) system.splash.length=-1 ## Splash videos selection ## all: select a boot video in recalbox videos and user videos ## recalbox: select a boot video only in recalbox videos ## custom: select a boot video only in user videos ## Any invalid value means "all" system.splash.select=custom ## Recalbox Manager (http manager) system.manager.enabled=1 ## Currently, only version 2 is available system.manager.version=2 ## Recalbox API (REST) system.api.enabled=0 ## Allow a specific resolution for ES only from the command : tvservice -m [MODE] ## Leave commented for the default usual behaviour ;system.es.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI ## EmulationStation ### menu style ### default -> default all options menu ### none -> no menu except the game search menu ### bartop -> less menu, only needed for bartops emulationstation.menu=default ### Select a system to show on boot (use rom directory name) (string) emulationstation.selectedsystem=favorites ### Show the gamelist of the first or selected system on boot (0,1) emulationstation.bootongamelist=0 ### Disable system view. ES will boot and show ONLY the first or selected system (0,1) emulationstation.hidesystemview=0 ### Parse Gamelists only. Show only games listed in gamelist.xml files (0,1) emulationstation.gamelistonly=0 ### Force basicgameList view to be displayed, even if your game systems are scraped (0,1) emulationstation.forcebasicgamelistview=0 ### Filter out adult games ### you may use emulationstation.snes.filteradultgames=1 ### to filter out adult games for the snes system or any other system ;emulationstation.filteradultgames=1 ## Arcade metasystem ## Activate the Arcade metasystem to group all games from piFBA, FBN (libretro), MAME and optionally Neogeo ## into a single "Arcade" system. ;emulationstation.arcade=1 ## You may want to specify its position in the system list. (Default: 0) ## Negatives values may be used to tart from the end (-1 = last position) ;emulationstation.arcade.position=0 ## Include NeoGeo or not (default: 1) ;emulationstation.arcade.includeneogeo=1 ## Hide included system or leave them in the system list (default: 1) ;emulationstation.arcade.hideoriginals=1 ## Virtual systems ### Activate a virtual system with all games available from all systems ;emulationstation.collection.allgames=1 ### Activate a virtual system with all multiplayer games (players >= 2) ;emulationstation.collection.multiplayers=1 ### Activate a virtual system with last played games ;emulationstation.collection.lastplayed=1 ## Videosnaps ### Delay before videosnaps start, in millisecond. Default: 2s ;emulationstation.videosnaps.delay=2000 ### Video loop times. 0 = no video. 1 or more = the video loops x times before fading out ;emulationstation.videosnaps.loop=1 ### Enable videosnap sound/music ;emulationstation.videosnaps.sound=1 ## Scrapers ### Activate this option to extract region from filename when possible scraper.extractregionfromfilename=1 ### Select the source of game's names ### 0 = from scrapper result (default) ### 1 = from filename ### 2 = from filename undecorated (i.e: (text) and [text] removed) scraper.getnamefrom=scraper ### ScreenScraper.fr ### Force media region - if not defined, region is taken from system.language. Default: us scraper.screenscraper.region=wor ### Force text language - if not defined, region is taken from system.language. Default: en scraper.screenscraper.language=fr ### Choose the media to download among: ### screenshot: game screenshot ### title : game title screenshot ### box2d : Front case ### box3d : 3D rendered case ### mixv1 : Recalbox special mix image V1 (default) ### mixv2 : Recalbox special mix image V2 scraper.screenscraper.media=mixv1 ### ScreenScraper account scraper.screenscraper.user=xxxx scraper.screenscraper.password=xxxx ## Emulator special keys ## default -> default all special keys ## nomenu -> cannot popup the emulator menu ## none -> no special keys in emulators system.emulators.specialkeys=default ## Show or hide kodi in emulationstation (0,1) kodi.enabled=0 ## Start kodi at launch (0,1) kodi.atstartup=0 ## set x button shortcut (0,1) kodi.xbutton=1 ## Allow a specific resolution for Kodi only from the command : tvservice -m [MODE] ## By default is using the default resolution of your screen kodi.videomode=default ## Kodi can wait for a network component before starting ## waithost is the ip or hostname that must answer to a ping to validate the availability ## waittime is the maximum time waited when kodi boots ## if waitmode is required, kodi will not start if the component is not available ## if waitmode is wish, kodi will start if the component is not available ## if waitmode is not set or has another value, kodi will start immediately ;kodi.network.waitmode=required ;kodi.network.waittime=10 ;kodi.network.waithost=192.168.0.50 ## Hyperion ## Hyperion allows you to use an ambilight like led system on your recalbox ## Use hypercon to create your configuration file, and copy it in /recalbox/share/system/configs/hyperion/hyperion.config.json hyperion.enabled=0 # ------------ B - Network ------------ # ## Set system hostname system.hostname=RECALBOX ## Activate wifi (0,1) wifi.enabled=1 ## Set wifi region ## More info here: https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/network/wifi/wifi-country-code wifi.region=EU ## Wifi SSID (string) wifi.ssid=xxxx ## Wifi KEY (string) ## after rebooting the recalbox, the "new key" is replace by a hidden value "enc:xxxxx" ## you can edit the "enc:xxxxx" value to replace by a clear value, it will be updated again at the following reboot ## Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => \$ wifi.key=xxxx ## Wifi - static IP ## if you want a static IP address, you must set all 4 values (ip, netmask, gateway and nameservers) ## if any value is missing or all lines are commented out, it will fall back to the ## default of DHCP. For nameservers, you must set at least 1 nameserver. ;wifi.ip=manual ip address (ex: 192.168.1.2) ;wifi.netmask=network mask (ex: 255.255.255.0) ;wifi.gateway=ip address of gateway (ex: 192.168.1.1) ;wifi.nameservers=ip address of domain name servers, space separated (ex: 192.168.1.1 8.8.8.8) # secondary wifi (not configurable via the user interface) ;wifi2.ssid=new ssid ;wifi2.key=new key # third wifi (not configurable via the user interface) ;wifi3.ssid=new ssid ;wifi3.key=new key ## Samba share system.samba.enabled=1 ### Virtual Gamepads system.virtual-gamepads.enabled=1 ### SSH system.ssh.enabled=1 # ------------ C - Audio ------------ # ## Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack) audio.device=alsa_card.platform-fef05700.hdmi:hdmi-output-0 ## Set system volume (0..100) audio.volume=90 ## Enable or disable system sounds in ES (0,1) audio.bgmusic=1 # -------------- D - Controllers ----------------- # # Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1 # Enable ERTM controllers.bluetooth.ertm=1 ## Please enable only one of these # -------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------ # ##Enable PS3 controllers support controllers.ps3.enabled=1 ## Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan ## bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis ## official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis ## shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis controllers.ps3.driver=bluez # ------------ D2 - GPIO Controllers ------------ # ## GPIO Controllers ## enable controllers on GPIO with mk_arcarde_joystick_rpi (0,1) controllers.gpio.enabled=0 ## mk_gpio arguments, map=1 for one controller, map=1,2 for 2 (map=1,map=1,2) controllers.gpio.args=map=1,2 ## Custom mk_gpio arguments, ## controllers.gpio.args=map=5 gpio=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk for one controller, ## controllers.gpio.args=map=5 gpio=pin1,pin2,pin3,.....,pin12,pin13 ## controllers.gpio.args=map=5,6 gpio=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk gpio2=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk for 2 (map=5,map=5,6) ## controllers.gpio.args=map=5,6 gpio=gpiox,gpioy,gpioz,.....,gpiou,gpiov gpio2=gpiox,gpioy,gpioz,.....,gpiou,gpiov # where gpiox,gpioy,gpioz ... are NOT pin numbers on the connector, BUT location gpio numbered as in # https://www.raspberrypi-spy.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Raspberry-Pi-GPIO-Layout-Model-B-Plus-rotated-2700x900.png ## Set pin to -1 to disable it # controllers.gpio.args=map=5,6 gpio=4,17,27,22,10,9,25,24,23,18,15,14,2 gpio2=11,5,6,13,19,26,21,20,16,12,7,8,3 ## MCP configuration : GPIO and MCP can be used together. You can mix them. ## map=0x20,0x21 for 2 mcp23017 on i2c bus #controllers.gpio.args=map=0x20,0x21,5,6 gpio=4,17,27,22,10,9,25,24,23,18,15,14,-1 gpio2=11,5,6,13,19,26,21,20,16,12,7,8,-1 ## Raspberry Pi Hats ## Fan controllers ## supported boards ### Waveshare PoE hat (B) ### Argon Forty / Argon One ### Experimental PI PiBoy DMG ### Raspberry PI PoE+ ### Pimoroni fan SHIM ## Enable fan management and oled info screen by setting hat.wpaf.enabled=1 hat.wpaf.enabled=0 ## and set the correct board name: ## wspoehatb ## argonforty ## piboy ## rpipoeplus ## fanshim ##example hat.wpaf.board=wspoehatb ;hat.wpaf.board=board_name # ------------ D3 - Steam Controllers ------------ # ## Enable steam controller service controllers.steam.enabled=0 ## DB9 Controllers ## Enable DB9 drivers for atari, megadrive, amiga controllers (0,1) controllers.db9.enabled=0 ## db9 arguments controllers.db9.args=map=1 ## Gamecon controllers ## Enable gamecon controllers, for nes, snes, psx (0,1) controllers.gamecon.enabled=0 ## gamecon_args controllers.gamecon.args=map=1 ## XGaming's XArcade Tankstik and other compatible devices controllers.xarcade.enabled=1 # ------------ D4 - Joycon Controllers ------------ # controllers.joycond.enabled=1 # ------------ E - Language and keyboard ------------ # ## Set the language of the system (fr_FR,en_US,en_GB,de_DE,pt_BR,es_ES,it_IT,eu_ES,tr_TR,zh_CN) system.language=fr_FR ## set the keyboard layout (fr,en,de,us,es) system.kblayout=fr ## Set you local time ## Select your timezone from : ls /usr/share/zoneinfo/ (string) system.timezone=Europe/Paris # ------------ F - UPDATES ------------ # ## Automatically check for updates at start (0,1) updates.enabled=1 # Update type : default to stable updates.type=stable # ------------ G - HERE IT IS - GLOBAL EMULATOR CONFIGURATION ------------ # ## The global value will be used for all emulators, except if the value ## is redefined in the emulator ## Set game resolution for emulators ## select your mode from the command : tvservice -m [MODE] ## CEA 5 HDMI : 1920x1080 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz interlaced ## CEA 4 HDMI : 1280x720 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz progressive ## use 'default' for using the default resolution ## use 'auto' : switches to CEA 4 HDMI if supported, else keep the current resolution ## (string) global.videomode=default ## Shader set ## Automatically select shaders for all systems ## (none, retro, scanlines) global.shaderset=none ## Once enabled, your screen will be cropped, and you will have a pixel perfect image (0,1) global.integerscale=0 ## Set gpslp shader for all emulators (prefer shadersets above). Absolute path (string) global.shaders= ## Set ratio for all emulators (auto,4/3,16/9,16/10,custom) global.ratio=auto ## Set smooth for all emulators (0,1) global.smooth=1 ## Set rewind for all emulators (0,1) global.rewind=1 ## Set autosave/load savestate for all emulators (0,1) global.autosave=0 ## Enable retroarchievements (0,1) ## Set your www.retroachievements.org username/password ## Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => \$ global.retroachievements=0 global.retroachievements.hardcore=0 global.retroachievements.username= global.retroachievements.password= ## Set retroarch input driver (auto, udev, sdl2) ## If you don't have issues with your controllers, let auto global.inputdriver=auto ## If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for all emulators (string) ;global.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg ## Demo screensaver parameters ## Set the system list from which ES will run random games. ## Empty list or unexisting key means all available systems global.demo.systemlist=amiga600,amstradcpc,apple2,apple2gs,atari2600,atari5200,atari7800,atari800,c64,colecovision,dreamcast,gamegear,gb,gba,gbc,gx4000,intellivision,lynx,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,msx1,msx2,n64,neogeocd,nes,oricatmos,pcengine,pokemini,ports,psp,psx,scummvm,sg1000,snes,solarus,thomson,tic80,vectrex,zxspectrum,favorites,2048,cavestory,dinothawr,doom,gong,mrboom,quake,rickdangerous,wolfenstein3d ## Default demo game sessions last 90s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer sessions ;global.demo.duration=90 ## Default game info screen duration lasts 6s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer info screens. ;global.demo.infoscreenduration=6 ## Retroarch AI Translation service ## Comment out or set to 0 the following key if you don't want the AI service global.translate=1 ## Set the source and the target languages. ## Allowed language list: EN, ES, FR, IT, DE, JP, NL, CS, DA, SV, HR, KO, ZH_CN, ZH_TW, CA, BG, BN, EU, AZ, AR, SQ, ## AF, EO, ET, TL, FI, GL, KA, EL, GU, HT, IW, HI, HU, IS, ID, GA, KN, LA, LV, LT, MK, MS, ## MT, NO, FA, PL, PT, RO, RU, SR, SK, SL, SW, TA, TE, TH, TR, UK, UR, VI, CY, YI ## Setting the translate.from key to a specified language may speed up or give more accurate results ## If translate.to key is commented, the default value is extracted from system.language or, if system.language is ## undefined, set to auto (=EN). global.translate.from=auto global.translate.to=auto ## zTranslate API Key ## go to https://ztranslate.net and create an account. ## validate your account, then log in and go to the settings page ## Look for the API Key at the bottom of the page, then uncomment the following key and paste your API Key: ;global.translate.apikey=RECALBOX ## Other translation service ## If you want to use another translation service or a custom API call, use this key to ## specify the url to call. If the key is not empty, it is used instead of zTranslation's API Key ;global.translate.url= # ------------ H - EMULATORS CHOICES ----------- # ## You can override the global configurations here ## Here is the snes example ;snes.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI ;snes.core=snes9x2010 ;snes.shaders=/recalbox/share/shaders/shaders_glsl/mysnesshader.gplsp ;snes.ratio=16/9 ;snes.smooth=0 ;snes.rewind=1 ;snes.autosave=0 ;snes.emulator=libretro ;snes.integerscale=0 ## If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for the emulator: ;snes.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg ## Default cores for RPi4 ;snes.core=snes9x ## NeoGeo emulator ## You can use pifba or a libretro core (fba2x,libretro) neogeo.emulator=libretro ## If you set libretro as neogeo.emulator, the line below sets the retroarch core (fbneo, mame2000) neogeo.core=fbneo ## N64 emulator is configured to display a screen with a 640x480 resolution (native n64 resolution) ## So you must use one of these video modes (DMT 4 HDMI,CEA 1 HDMI). ## If your screen is not compatible with one of these video modes, please check the recalbox's wiki. ;n64.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI ## If you are using a CRT screen, please change the setting above with this one : # n64.videomode=default ## Dreamcast emulator ## Like N64, such a CPU intensive emulator needs a small resolution ## Consider DMT 4 HDMI (640*480) or DMT 9 HDMI (800*600). If you have a black screen on dreamcast, try DMT 9 HDMI here ;dreamcast.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI ## Demo screensaver parameters ## Include or exclude a particular system from the demo screensaver ## You may change the global.demo.systemlist key or include/exclude every single system ;snes.demo.include=0 ## Set the session duration for a particular system ;snes.demo.duration=90 ## Disable Dosbox Pure rewind dos.rewind=0 # ------------ I - TFT SECONDARY SCREEN ----------- # #Second miniTFT screen as marquee to display scrapes and videos #Enable it with system.secondMiniTFT.enabled=1, disable with system.secondMiniTFT.enabled=0 #this configuration is REQUIRED system.secondminitft.enabled=0 #Type of mini TFT : OGST, unknown #Most of spi tft screen are enabled thanks to overlays in /boot/config.txt in rpi and /boot/config.ini on odroidxu4 #please check the specific configuration of your screen #Some examples are available on the page ..... # values are : # - overlay : screen configured through overlays in /boot/config.txt or /boot/config.ini (odroidxu4/ogst) # - default : the rest of the world #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.type=overlay #Choose the resolution of your screen #miniTFT resolution 320x240 -> 240p, 480x320 -> 320p #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.resolution=240p #Scraped image aspect on tft screen : fbv display option # options available : stretch, ignore-aspect, enlarge. # stretch : Strech (using a simple resizing routine) the image to fit onto screen if necessary # alpha : use the alpha channel (if applicable) # ignore-aspect : Ignore the image aspect while resizing # enlarge : Enlarge the image to fit the whole screen if necessary # 1 = enabled, 0 = disabled #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.imagestretchenabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.imageenlargeenabled=0 ;system.secondminitft.imagealphaenabled=0 ;system.secondminitft.imageignoreaspectenabled=1 #When activating the second TFT screen, you may want to display #game scraped video only on the second screen. This variable #allows you to disable scraped video playing in ES during game browsing #system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=1 disable video playing in ES #system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=0 enable video playing in ES #this configuration is OPTIONAL if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=1 #if the backlight of your your screen can be manage by PWM, #indicates the GPIO value of your PWM control #WiringPi and its gpio program will be used to control the backlight #when RB goes in SLEEP mode, and when it wakes up. #On raspberry pi, PWMs cannot be used simultaneously with Jack sound output. #If your are using HDMI or a Audio hat you can use backlight PWM control for the second screen #If you are using Jack output please leave commented. #The Screen will be switch down in Sleep mode, and switch on when it wakes up. #On OGST, only this mode is available. #this configuration is OPTIONAL if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.backlightcontrol=18 # system.secondminitft.usemarquee variabla allows you to display a different # image during running game. just creat a directory named "marquees" in media # aside videos and images and put new images with the same name as in images # example : # - /recalbox/share/roms/neogeo/media/marquees/alpham2.png # - /recalbox/share/roms/neogeo/media/images/alpham2.png # if set to 1, in game the marquee images will be displayed # if set to 0, in game the scraped images will be displayed ;system.secondminitft.usemarquee=0 #system.secondminitft.sleepenabled allows you to enable/disable #sleep mode for the second TFT. If set to 1 sleep mode is enabled and #backlight of the screen will be OFF. If set to 0, sleep mode is #disabled and the backlight of the screen will be always On ;system.secondminitft.sleepenabled=0 # ------------ J - NETPLAY PARAMETERS ----------- # ## All these values are handled by Recalbox itself global.netplay=1 global.netplay.nickname= global.netplay.port=55435 global.netplay.relay= global.netplay.systems=fbneo,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes,supergrafx,atari2600,pcenginecd,pcfx,fds,tic80,segacd,mrboom,colecovision global.netplay.lobby=http://lobby.libretro.com/list/ # ------------ K - CRT SCREEN CONFIGURATION ----------- # ## So you have a VGA666, RGBPI, PI2SCART or an other Digital to Analog Converter ## Uncomment lines you want to activate. At least the system.crt should be active. # Activate the supported dac (vga666, rgbpi, pi2scart) #system.crt=vga666 # Move the screen horizontally (positive => to the right, negative => to the left) system.crt.horizontal_offset=-30 # Move the screen vertically (positive => to the bottom, negative => to the top) system.crt.vertical_offset=-3 # Set the width of the image (1920 is 100% of the mode) # Setting this to 1860 makes the image full width on most CRT system.crt.viewport_width=1860 # Ignore 240ptestsuite system until crt is turned on 240ptestsuite.ignore=1 # Emulationstation force ratio # Set to 1.334 when starting es in 1920x240 system.es.ratio=default ## Configurations generated by Recalbox emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.colorset=1-light blue colors emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.gameclipview=0 - DEFAULT emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.gamelistview=1-standard gamelist emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.region=us emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.iconset=1-standard icons emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.menuset=1-light blue icons emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.systemview=1-vertical left emulationstation.theme.folder=es-theme-next-pixel-1080p system.firsttimeuse=0 emulationstation.pad1=030000008f0e00001330000010010000:HuiJia USB GamePad emulationstation.pad2=030000008f0e00001330000010010000:HuiJia USB GamePad emulationstation.pad0=030000006f0e00008401000011010000:PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch emulationstation.theme.es-theme-next-pixel-1080p.iconset=1-standard icons emulationstation.theme.es-theme-next-pixel-1080p.region=eu emulationstation.theme.es-theme-next-pixel-1080p.colorset=1a-light with game accent emulationstation.theme.es-theme-next-pixel-1080p.menuset=1-next pixel emulationstation.theme.es-theme-next-pixel-1080p.gamelistview=1b-standard with others mixes emulationstation.theme.es-theme-next-pixel-1080p.systemview=1a-vertical wheel, info short (4 lines) emulationstation.screensaver.time=5 emulationstation.clock=1 scraper.screenscraper.thumbnail=MixV1 scraper.screenscraper.regionPriority=DetectedRegion scraper.screenscraper.video=NormalizedVideo emulationstation.screensaver.type=gameclip

ci-joint le lien vers recalbox-support.sh : [https://transfer.sh/8xs41b/recalbox-support-4c4c22ed-95a7-41c3-76f1-443e496c7853.tar.gz]

matériel : pi4

version recalbox : 8.0