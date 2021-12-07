Recalbox 8.0 on Pi Zero 2 W: black screen
Hello to all.
I'm having big problems with the stable version of 8 sil pi zero2w: often the system crashes with a black screen, and needs to be restarted.
In addition, the wifi must always be turned on manually at each restart and the screen scrapers are not downloaded.
How is it resolved?
Now is stuck on loading splash screen...this version has a lot of problems...
Is really frustrating...I've format and reinstalled everything dozen of times in 2 days...
After anothers 3 hours of reinstallation, I have to resign and use retropie. Recalbox 8 is not working on pi zero 2: too much crash, and in worst case, system doesn't reload at all.
@charger You're not the only one to use a Raspberry pi zero 2, and if "Recalbox 8 is not working on pi zero 2" was true, we wouldn't have release this version
Unfortunately, the Raspberry pi zero 2 has only 512mb of RAM and we must pay attention to some details:
- Do not use a video output in 1080p. Forcing the 720p in the recalbox-user-config.txt is the best way to keep overall resolution "low"
- Disable the Webmanager (it takes too much ram for now)
- Keep the original recalbox theme
- Keep the number of active system low
- Do not use fullsets
You may also try to change your SD card, as they are often the root cause of several crashes and malfunctions.
Thanks for reply.
I'll try to force 720p, ok. How can I disable webmanager?
ok now seems a way better in 720p and without webmanager...thanks...let's see in advance
Just a suggestion: you can setup config file in 720p and without webmanager by default. It can help a lot.
@charger It already on our "todo list"
@bkg2k however I’m experiencing lot of crash, again black screen and freeze, and one time I’ve lost completely sd card integrity. Pi zero 2 version is very very very unstable.
link281 last edited by
I have similar problems, the game starts and runs, I quit the game and start another one, it starts with 1 FPS, recalbox manager is off, display 720p.
@link281 hope they fix as soon as possible; mine lose even wifi config at every reboot, and screenscrapers do not works very often...thanks again to recalbox crew!