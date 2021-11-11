Hi all. Can anyone please help! I have been struggling with this for 2 days now and I cannot get it resolved.

I have just build a bartop arcade box, running an 8gb Pi 4 with an arctic cooler. I am usung a 512gb games image for Recalbox.

I have a pair of EGStart Dragonrise joysticks and buttons which seem to be widely available and used.

When I connect one set (one player) via the supplied USB encoder, I get a solid red led on the encoder and everything works ok. I am able to set the controller up in ES and everything seems ok.

However, my problems start when I connect the second USB encoder.

I cannot get this second USB encoder for player 2 to work properly.

As soon as I connect the second zero delay usb encoder, various 'bad' things happen. to start off, I notice on boot up that the boot video for my image stutters. It takes a while longer for the image to load . When I move my 2 joysticks nothing happens, nor is there a response from any buttons. If I wait a minute or 2, I sometimes get a bit of a response from the joysticks, but very stuttery.

On the encoders, both red lights are flashing.

If I unplug the player 2 encoder, the player one encoder set works fine again. I have set up both joysticks and button sets via emulation station initially, and it seems to take my inputs ok, but as soon as I reboot, the whole system freezes up again. Strangely, I can connect a PS3 controller as a player 2 control, and that works fine along with the dragonrise as player 1. It just will not work with 2 dragonrise usb encoders plugged in for some reason that I cannot fathom. It seems that the second usb encoder upsets the system and also prevents the first encoder from working. I have switched the encoders to various USB inputs on the Pi 4, but this makes no difference.

Now here's a strange this as well. I have a 32gb games image for Retropie, and I can get both dragon rise controllers to work there, but on this Recalbox games image I get the above issues.

Can anyone help please? Im really at my wits end with this. I am sure its something I am doing wrong, I don't think its a hardware fault.