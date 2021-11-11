Problem with second USB zero delay encoder connection
Hi all. Can anyone please help! I have been struggling with this for 2 days now and I cannot get it resolved.
I have just build a bartop arcade box, running an 8gb Pi 4 with an arctic cooler. I am usung a 512gb games image for Recalbox.
I have a pair of EGStart Dragonrise joysticks and buttons which seem to be widely available and used.
When I connect one set (one player) via the supplied USB encoder, I get a solid red led on the encoder and everything works ok. I am able to set the controller up in ES and everything seems ok.
However, my problems start when I connect the second USB encoder.
I cannot get this second USB encoder for player 2 to work properly.
As soon as I connect the second zero delay usb encoder, various 'bad' things happen. to start off, I notice on boot up that the boot video for my image stutters. It takes a while longer for the image to load . When I move my 2 joysticks nothing happens, nor is there a response from any buttons. If I wait a minute or 2, I sometimes get a bit of a response from the joysticks, but very stuttery.
On the encoders, both red lights are flashing.
If I unplug the player 2 encoder, the player one encoder set works fine again. I have set up both joysticks and button sets via emulation station initially, and it seems to take my inputs ok, but as soon as I reboot, the whole system freezes up again. Strangely, I can connect a PS3 controller as a player 2 control, and that works fine along with the dragonrise as player 1. It just will not work with 2 dragonrise usb encoders plugged in for some reason that I cannot fathom. It seems that the second usb encoder upsets the system and also prevents the first encoder from working. I have switched the encoders to various USB inputs on the Pi 4, but this makes no difference.
Now here's a strange this as well. I have a 32gb games image for Retropie, and I can get both dragon rise controllers to work there, but on this Recalbox games image I get the above issues.
Can anyone help please? Im really at my wits end with this. I am sure its something I am doing wrong, I don't think its a hardware fault.
I am usung a 512gb games image for Recalbox.
What is your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the latest")?
Did you build this image yourself, or did you download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy the Rpi already with this image?
Zing, I downloaded the image. I actually have two images for Recalbox, one is a 32gb and the other a 512gb. The issues I have described happen with both images.
I am using Recalbox version 7.2.2
Tried it this morning again, and all ok with one encoder. As soon as the second is plugged in the screen freezes and all buttons an joysticks are unresponsive. I have pulled it apart, switched the buttons and joysticks around, also swapped the encoders as well as the USBs on the Pi4, but to no avail. I can use any combination of encoder, lead or joystick on its one (ie one player), but as soon as the second encoder gets plugged in, it all goes to pot.
I should have added, I also this morning downloaded a fresh install of bare Recalbox 7.2.2 from the Recalbox site and I still have the same issues. I was hoping it was maybe the games image I was using that was at fault, but I am having the same problems with the fresh Recalbox download.