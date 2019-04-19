@PAMOON You didn't give enough information, I just know that you have a problem with the joystick. To get help, detail as much information as possible:
Your hardware
Your version of Recalbox (say the version number, don't say "the last one")
Did you build the system yourself, or are you using a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy the system already configured?
Are you sure that the joystick is not the problem?
Before it worked perfectly? What happened that stopped working, did you change anything else?
Have you tested with another joystick?