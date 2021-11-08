How can I add original Pico-8 to Recalbox?
pjexposito
Hi.
Are there any way to replace opensource Pico-8 core with the original program?
What file do I need to modify?
Thanks!
Zing Global moderator
Are there any way to replace opensource Pico-8 core with the original program?
No.
Unless you are a developer who can rebuild the entire system yourself.
What file do I need to modify?
It is necessary to recompile the entire system.
And, it's against Recalbox's usage policy to use non-opensource emulators, so you won't get help for that here.
pjexposito
@zing Ok, thanks!