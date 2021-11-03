PS3 Bluetooth generic controller unpairs after 10 minutes playing
Hi all.
I am using Recalbox 7.2.2 over my RPI4. As I understand, my generic PS3 controller is using BT 4.0 as the rpi4 is doing.
I am using "Bluez" driver on the recalbox.config as this is the one working on the controllers. ERT is enabled as well (I don't get what the purpose of this parameter is).
I am playing fine with all the games but the controller suddenly freezes and it doesn't work no longer until a hard reset on the system. Ther is no message like "controller disconnected" or something when one of the controllers goes out of battery.
I alwasy play with fully charged controllers, but they keep unpairing from time to time without any notice.
Any suggestion? Anyone with the same issue? Any clue to proceed?
Thanks
Zing Global moderator Translator
- Reset the controller (there is a small button for this on the joystick).
- In the Recalbox control settings, go to "forget all controls" (or whatever the correct English term is).
- I remapped the joystick
- Test again
If does not work:
- Test with other drivers
- Test change the ert option
@zing Thanks for your help first of all.
I did reset controllers and still the same issue from time to time (its happening without any trackable time).
What is the ERTM option for?
I did try all the drivers, but none seems to work perfect but bluez.
Is there anyway to activate log file so I can track any error on the Bluetooth behavior?
If I use dmesg I don't get the driver from the controller. I can't know if other drivers will work, but only bluez seems to do anything.
Thanks!
PD: These controllers were working perfectly until update to 7.2