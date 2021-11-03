Hi all.

I am using Recalbox 7.2.2 over my RPI4. As I understand, my generic PS3 controller is using BT 4.0 as the rpi4 is doing.

I am using "Bluez" driver on the recalbox.config as this is the one working on the controllers. ERT is enabled as well (I don't get what the purpose of this parameter is).

I am playing fine with all the games but the controller suddenly freezes and it doesn't work no longer until a hard reset on the system. Ther is no message like "controller disconnected" or something when one of the controllers goes out of battery.

I alwasy play with fully charged controllers, but they keep unpairing from time to time without any notice.

Any suggestion? Anyone with the same issue? Any clue to proceed?

Thanks