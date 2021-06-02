How to delete or clean/reset all found controllers?
-
LL2k21 last edited by
hi folks!
How to delete or clean/reset all found controllers esp. after change or removed the connection?
Which config file saves the controller setup?
I can't play PS1 atm. cause of something went wrong in the controller setup ... every controller is twice available (marked by #2) ... but can not delete it.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@ll2k21 Have you tried factory reset (in advanced settings)?
You will lose all custom settings, but keep all your personal data.