Overclocking Pi4 with recalbox 7
phimjohn
Hi guys,
was just wondering if it is possible to overclock the pi 4 with recalbox 7 installed.
Would it work through emulation station terminal or config file?
There is an overclock option in the advanced settings, but it only has the "NONE" option.
ian57
@phimjohn config.txt file only but be very carreful... be sure tu have a good cooling heatsink fan system, because Pi4 heats up a lot.
phimjohn last edited by
@ian57 thanks for the response! I do have sufficient cooling and will go with a light overclock.
ian57
@phimjohn Please tell us the results :
post here your config.txt modifications and cooling devices to get a stable overclock.