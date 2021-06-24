Pi4 7.2.2 Config for N64 Remap controls not saving ( Dragon arcade sticks )
Benzitor last edited by
HEy everyone, Since the 7.2 update, I cannot remap the Analog to mymy double Drangon arcade stick on N64.
When i save config, or even do an override, when i quit, and load the games again, the changes disappear.
HEEEELP it is really frustrating, and coming from Retropie i an real Noob with Retroarch.
I really want to play MarioKart and GoldenEye on my Arcade, but remap both sticks everytime is super tired.
Help help
Zing Global moderator Translator
@benzitor Do a Factory reset as I suggested here:
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24609/7-2-2-freeze-at-start-after-re-burning-the-image/3?_=1624574201667
Test.
If it doesn't work, read this:
Benzitor last edited by
@zing Thanks for the answer,
I will try this as the problem is really annoying. I never had this problem before the 7.2.1... And i use recalbox since 4.3.
I need this to work instantly for both my Pi3 ( using standard USB Snes controller, and Dragonrise Arcade sticks.... ) to be able to map the Analog on HAt... It works when i do it.. but once save, and reboot, it is not working anymore, and i have to remap again and again.