No sound on splash screen and GPIO doubt
Hi, yesterday i installed a fresh 7.2.1 reloaded img in an SD card for my Raspberry Pi 3. I previously had 4.1. I did backup of roms, saves and bios folders and i also the recalboxintro.mp4 file in /recalbox/system/resources/splash
On the firsts boots, the sound of the splash screen videos (random videos) played well (video and sound connected thru HDMI). Then, i copied the recalboxintro.mp4 file from my backup to the same folder of the new 7.2.1 installation (doing mount -o etc command) in order to delete all vids and only have recalboxintro.mp4 file so the same vid is played every time. I only erase the videos in the folder.
From that point on, when i turn on recalbox, the recalboxintro.mp4 shows well but with NO sound, i checked the file and it has sound. I also play it from command line with:
omxplayer /recalbox/system/resources/splash/recalboxintro.mp4 and the video plays WITH sound. I tried also:
omxplayer --adev alsa:hw:0,0 /recalbox/system/resources/splash/recalboxintro.mp4 --> WITH SOUND
omxplayer --adev alsa:hw:1,0 /recalbox/system/resources/splash/recalboxintro.mp4 --> NO SOUND
After the splash screen, the recalbox menu always loads WITH sound, so no issue there.
Anyway, i also tried formatting the SD, loading the 7.2.1 reloaded img again without changing a single file, but i have NO sound in the splash screen (random videos). Tried multiple TVs with HDMI.
What i can do to get the splash screen sound back?
I also have another issue. I have a wood case with 2 joysticks, 6 buttons for each player and 2 extra buttons, one is for "insert coin" and the other for "menu/quit game and back to main menu". I bought this case already set up, so i didn´t make the GPIO connections on my own (but it´s working for more than 3 years).
The issue i´m having is that in my 4.1 previous installation, buttons A and B where the other way round than in 7.2.1 install (default). So, i need to know whats the default config of the buttons order or else, how can i map the buttons in the order that where before in 4.1 installation? I´ve tried to configure them in recalbox but no luck.
Is there a file where the config of the buttons is store?
Thanks in advance.
Zing
@chuckyz See if this Helps (enable subtitles):
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhdgY_2_SIQ&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=38&ab_channel=Recalbox
Read the documentation
Zing
@chuckyz About the sound of Splash screen videos, will be fixed in the next version - "Fix missing sound on boot video (#1596)":
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
Thanks Zing for the update, hope that in the next release the sound on splash will be fixed.
I´m still struggling to make the buttons work like i had on recalbox 4.0. By default, when i do a fresh install of recalbox 7.2.1 and activate GPIO, the buttons are like this and ALL the buttons work:
On my other SD card i have the old installation of recalbox 4.0 but it won´t boot (freezes at startup right after the splash screen). There in recalbox 4.0 i had this button configuration:
The issue i´m having is that when i configure the buttons in the ES menu, the START and HOTKEY buttons are the same (recognize as button 7 in both of them) and therefore i can´t play any game because i can´t press the START button once the game is loaded. When i do that, the game quits and go back to ES main menu. That was the default function of HOTKEY, to quit the game and go back to the main menu but now the START button do the same thing as the HOTKEY button.
I guess that a script, drivers or something was installed in the 4.0 SD installation but i don´t know have to know that. I bought this console all set up and ready to go a few years ago, but recently the old SD won´t boot anymore, so i got a new SD card and installed 7.2.1 on my own.
Any thoughts? Thanks in advance for the help and keep the good work. Recalbox is awesome!
@zing another question... once i tried to configure the buttons in the ES menu, i can´t go back to defaults. How can i do that? Is there a file to erase or something to get the buttons work again like out of the box?
Also, i tried to configure the recalbox.conf file to set the map=1 buttons +Y, A, B, START, etc, but it didn´t change anything. Is like that config doesn´t work at all.
Thanks
Zing
@chuckyz It's hard to say exactly what to do, especially since I don't have the same hardware to test, but here's the possibilities:
- You said you had a very old version, and you just updated to the latest version... which files did you copy in the process?
On this subject, watch this video (turn on subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=18&ab_channel=RecalboxRecalbox
- About going back to the default joystick settings, see if it helps:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23362/recalbox-controller-problems/9
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24237/ps3-controller-muting-kodi/15?_=1623103296564
Also, you can do a factory reset (accessible via the Emulationstation's advanced settings menu), this will keep all your personal files, but will erase all your custom settings.
- A button should not be recognized as 2 different buttons, you need to be SURE that the problem is not a bad connection, because the vast majority of users who have this type of control and have problems, the problem is a wrong connection.
You need to read these tutorials:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuration-test/test-your-joystick-with-sdl2-jstest
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/gpio/gpio-controls/gpio-joystick-driver-for-raspberry-pi
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/how-to-customize-controller-mapping
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator
- You said you had a very old version, and you just updated to the latest version... which files did you copy in the process?