Change Hotkeys for Mupen64Plus standalone
Hey,
I'm very glad that the mupen64plus standalone emulators are back for the recalbox. Unfortunately I tackled an issue...
I would like to change my hotkeys for this emulator using the \recalbox\share\system\configs\mupen64\mupen64plus.cfg file.
Everytime I start the emulator the settings changes back to the original ones.
I figured out one possible solution which is to add the line "n64.configfile=dummy" into the \recalbox\share\system\recalbox.conf file.
However, with this change everytime I start the libretro emulator it says "failed saving config to dummy" and I'm not able to to any inputs.
So with this solution I can have my preferred settings in either the standalone or the libretro emulator. Of course I would like to have them using both
I know in retropie there is a file /opt/retropie/configs/all/autoconf.cfg in which I have to chnage the value for "mupen64plus_hotkeys" in order to keep my hotkey changes in the mupen64plus.cfg file. But using recalbox I wasn't able to find this file yet.
Does anyone have a clue for a solution of my problem?
Btw. I also have the same problem with the retroarchcustom.cfg. All changes I do there (e.g. for setting different hotkey combos) won't be kept as well.
Thanks in advance!
Zing Global moderator Translator
I figured out one possible solution which is to add the line "n64.configfile=dummy" into the \recalbox\share\system\recalbox.conf file.
The N64 controller is one of the most annoying to set up (because it's a very unique controller).
See if this helps:
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/9016/a-lire-manettes-n64
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23235/usb-n64-controller-setup
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23738/problème-avec-ma-manette-n64
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21653/pi4-recalbox-7-x-mupen64plus-bug-enregistrement-du-mapping-dans-retroarch/65
Btw. I also have the same problem with the retroarchcustom.cfg. All changes I do there (e.g. for setting different hotkey combos) won't be kept as well.
It's not a problem, it's not that file you should edit.
See if this helps:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/how-to-customize-controller-mapping
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads
@zing Thanks, I'll check the references and will present my findings later
@zing Unfortuantely all your links refer to topics on "how to configure controller a,b,c for n64 games". I know how to do it for both the standalone and the libretro emulators. My problem is that I cannot change the hotkey combinations for the standalone emulator and be able to also use the libretro emulator.
Adding the line "n64.configfile=dummy" into my recalbox.conf has the result that retroarch don't recognize my previous used usb controller anymore.
Do I miss something?
Zing Global moderator Translator
Do I miss something?
Probably.
The first links explain how to make the setting "n64.configfile=dummy" work correctly, and the other links explain how to customize the settings on retroarch cores, you can do some configuration overload for specific games for example. Read the documentation calmly and carefully.
@zing Alright, I'll check it again. Thank you!
@zing My bad! Your resources already contained the solution. Thank you!