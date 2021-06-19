Hey,

I'm very glad that the mupen64plus standalone emulators are back for the recalbox. Unfortunately I tackled an issue...

I would like to change my hotkeys for this emulator using the \recalbox\share\system\configs\mupen64\mupen64plus.cfg file.

Everytime I start the emulator the settings changes back to the original ones.

I figured out one possible solution which is to add the line "n64.configfile=dummy" into the \recalbox\share\system\recalbox.conf file.

However, with this change everytime I start the libretro emulator it says "failed saving config to dummy" and I'm not able to to any inputs.

So with this solution I can have my preferred settings in either the standalone or the libretro emulator. Of course I would like to have them using both

I know in retropie there is a file /opt/retropie/configs/all/autoconf.cfg in which I have to chnage the value for "mupen64plus_hotkeys" in order to keep my hotkey changes in the mupen64plus.cfg file. But using recalbox I wasn't able to find this file yet.

Does anyone have a clue for a solution of my problem?

Btw. I also have the same problem with the retroarchcustom.cfg. All changes I do there (e.g. for setting different hotkey combos) won't be kept as well.

Thanks in advance!