No PSX Game is working after Update to 7.2

c'est quoi plus exactement ? les manettes qui répondent pas quand tu lances un jeux PSX ?

If Google Translate translated correctly, you asked if the controller stopped responding. That is not the case. The controller works perfectly. For me the problem shows up like this: I try to start the game, but after 2-3 seconds I'm back in the Recalbox game selection menu. No PSX game works. Not even the games I played before the update.

In the meantime I have also added the systems PC Engine CD and Sega CD. These both do not work either. But here I don't know if they wouldn't have worked before the update either.

Is there any log I can show you, which would help to find the problem?