No PSX Game is working after Update to 7.2
After the update to 7.2 no psx game works. I have not changed anything else. I start the game and a few seconds later I am back in the menu.
I use a Raspberry Pi 4 (2 GB). Have anyone an idea how to fix this problem? The bios check indicates that everything is ok.
c'est quoi plus exactement ? les manettes qui répondent pas quand tu lances un jeux PSX ?
@Phil66 said in No PSX Game is working after Update to 7.2:
If Google Translate translated correctly, you asked if the controller stopped responding. That is not the case. The controller works perfectly. For me the problem shows up like this: I try to start the game, but after 2-3 seconds I'm back in the Recalbox game selection menu. No PSX game works. Not even the games I played before the update.
In the meantime I have also added the systems PC Engine CD and Sega CD. These both do not work either. But here I don't know if they wouldn't have worked before the update either.
Is there any log I can show you, which would help to find the problem?
@Voo2 a lot of person wait the new version 7.2.1 , i think is coming rapidely with correction
Well, hopefully it won't take too long to get to 7.2.1. I took a look in GitLab and it looks relatively peaceful there with the issues. Not much has been reported there.
@Voo2 hi! Please report any issue you encounter in gitlab, so ir gets fixed asap.
Thank you. I've found an issue which concerns my problem. It seems to be a bug with RetroAchivements in interaction with CHD Roms.
essayer de remettre les paramètres d'usine en activant l'option dans le menu mais vous risquez de perdre les sauvegardes de partie en cour
On ne pert AUCUNE sauvegarde de partie en retour usine.
@Pitch64 ah merci j'étais pas sûr et est-ce que les jeux cachés ou favoris sont impactés ?
Rien n'est touché dans les roms. Ça remet la configuration comme si tu venais de flasher et de mettre tes jeux