New Hypseus with overlays and Singe support

Not sure I understand your question.

libretro-daphne (lr-daphne) - Doesn't have support for Singe games.

Singe being support for: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Laser_Games etc.

Mad Dog McCree (1990)

Who Shot Johnny Rock? (1991)

Space Pirates (1992)

Mad Dog II: The Lost Gold (1992)

Gallagher's Gallery (1992)

Crime Patrol (1993)

Crime Patrol 2: Drug Wars (1994)

The Last Bounty Hunter (1994)

Time Gal (1985)

Ninja Hayate (1984)

In fact I don't believe any of the other cores support Singe games at all, it has been a feature request for many years.

Hypseus Singe is the only core that currently has support for these games. I have worked with the RetroPie guys in their forum to get this working as a drop-in replacement for the older Daphne plugin (i.e. lr-daphne) and provide Singe support.

Hypseus Singe also fixes the overlays on Dragon's Lair (1 &2) and Space Ace etc, which are currently missing from the main hypseus repo.