New Hypseus with overlays and Singe support
Hi guys,
I know Recalbox uses Hypseus currently for Daphne game support, but just wanted to point you in the direction of a fork of Hypseus I have been working on recently that has overlays and Singe support.
I have a RetroPie README up that allows it as a straight drop-in over the native libretro plugin they use. Hoping it might be usuful for you guys too.
https://github.com/DirtBagXon/hypseus-singe
https://github.com/DirtBagXon/hypseus-singe/blob/master/RETROPIE.md
@DirtBagXon What about lr-daphne instead?
This supports more games I believe, eg the Mad Dog McCree ones amongst others?
Not sure I understand your question.
libretro-daphne (lr-daphne) - Doesn't have support for Singe games.
Singe being support for: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Laser_Games etc.
Mad Dog McCree (1990)
Who Shot Johnny Rock? (1991)
Space Pirates (1992)
Mad Dog II: The Lost Gold (1992)
Gallagher's Gallery (1992)
Crime Patrol (1993)
Crime Patrol 2: Drug Wars (1994)
The Last Bounty Hunter (1994)
Time Gal (1985)
Ninja Hayate (1984)
In fact I don't believe any of the other cores support Singe games at all, it has been a feature request for many years.
Hypseus Singe is the only core that currently has support for these games. I have worked with the RetroPie guys in their forum to get this working as a drop-in replacement for the older Daphne plugin (i.e. lr-daphne) and provide Singe support.
Hypseus Singe also fixes the overlays on Dragon's Lair (1 &2) and Space Ace etc, which are currently missing from the main hypseus repo.
LibRetro feature request from 2018:
Get Singe part of Daphne working #15
@DirtBagXon
Hi all,
Been a long day and Im reading the forum posts when meant to be working.
Yes, I meant Singe!
I have read elsewhere that this is now working reliably with lots more laserdisc games.
This, along with a Sinden light gun would be an amazing combination!
@DirtBagXon this might be of interest for @lmerckx, who added daphne to recalbox.
Aha, that would be Singe 2 - which doesn't have Daphne support.
A whole different ball game.
However, Hypseus Singe does have psuedo support for many of the Singe 2 games too.
Ok, thanks I'll try and ping them.
Will drop this here, to show development through different stages:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRLuhkf2c3OeRoXydn0upKyIBUXNMK13x
lmerckx
Hello @DirtBagXon,
Thanks for your message and your work.
I'll have a look at it.