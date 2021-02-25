  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Emulator Arcade/PC/Console
  5. SCUMMVM on RPI4 - how to map mouse axis to Dpads ???

SCUMMVM on RPI4 - how to map mouse axis to Dpads ???

  • clkgames

    Hi there, I am using a generic SNES controler which has no analogue sticks, only digital pads.

    On previous versions of recalbox I was able to move the mouse cursor with the dpads. I can't do it on 7.1.1 though.

    I had edited the file scummvm.ini at /recalbox/share/system/.config/scummvm and I followed instructions from scummvm website however no matter what I try, the mouse cursos stays stuck at the top left corner of screen and I cannot move the mouse at all, unless I install an USB mouse and move it, but having a mouse is not in plans.

    So, is there a way to do it?

    Regards,

    John

    0
scummvm 85 rpi4 37 mouse 27 map 10 axis 5 dpads 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

292
Online

82.0k
Users

22.5k
Topics

162.8k
Posts