KODI doesn't run on Raspberry pi4 b 8gb

metaller333 last edited by
Hello, everyone. Such a problem is not triggered by KODI . When you start KODI, the TV screen says no signal. I connect a raspberry pi to another Kodi TV, please help me solve the problem. Link to configuration files
https://transfer.sh/lCCjx/recalbox-support-a0e8a74f-9c96-8aa9-e6e4-3d4474b9c7ab.tar.gz
Zing Global moderator Translator
@metaller333 Unfortunately, other users have already reported this type of problem with kodi not starting on Rpi4 / black screen:
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22621/not-output-video-v7-1-1-on-kodi-rpi4-in-my-tv
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21693/not-output-video-recalbox-7-rpi4-in-my-tv
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22825/tearing-with-raspberry-pi4
Some users have managed to make it work by starting the kodi and disconnecting and reconnecting the HDMI cable, but it is not a practical solution, nor does it work in all cases.
The next version of Recalbox will bring many improvements, I recommend waiting to test it with the next version.