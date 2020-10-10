  1. Home
  5. Not output video Recalbox 7- rpi4 in my TV

  • gabo

    Hello, my tv is hd (1360x768) connected with a raspberry pi 4 and I have problems with blackscreen (no signal), I had changed this parameters in config.txt file :

    uncomment to force a specific HDMI mode (this will force VGA)

    hdmi_group=2
    hdmi_mode=39

    And now I have solved the problem, but when I want to change to kodi I have the same problem with blackscreen (no signal video).
    thanks for yours answers!

  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello

    rpi4 has 2 microhdmi port : hdmi 0 and hdmi 1
    do you try other hdmi port ?

