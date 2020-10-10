Not output video Recalbox 7- rpi4 in my TV
gabo
Hello, my tv is hd (1360x768) connected with a raspberry pi 4 and I have problems with blackscreen (no signal), I had changed this parameters in config.txt file :
uncomment to force a specific HDMI mode (this will force VGA)
hdmi_group=2
hdmi_mode=39
And now I have solved the problem, but when I want to change to kodi I have the same problem with blackscreen (no signal video).
thanks for yours answers!
acris
Hello
rpi4 has 2 microhdmi port : hdmi 0 and hdmi 1
do you try other hdmi port ?