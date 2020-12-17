Tearing with Raspberry Pi4

Hello Recalboxers, i found out that the tearing is a problem of the Raspberry Pi 4 itself, not a Problem of Recalbox or of my TV.

For those who don't know what I am talking about: there are horizontal stripes seen in the middle of the screen, especially when games are scrolling horizontally (e.g. Street Fighter II).

Even in the menu of Kodi, this is a big issue while there isn't a problem while watching a video.

What I am asking for... Is there anyone who has found a solution for this yet? Via google I find a lot of people who try to fix this in Rasbian (I haven't used this yet so don't know what it is) or Retropie, but yet I am looking for Recalbox user with the same problem.

I mean, if there is a fix someday... will it be in the recalbox image for rpi4 or do I have to install/fix this separately (if so... how you do that on a recalbox system?)... ?

Maybe some of you remember when I tried to describe this when I noticed this in Super Street Fighter II Turbo in mame. some people said "bad rom" but no, it is indeed the new flagship of the raspberry pi creators.