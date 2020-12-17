Tearing with Raspberry Pi4
Hello Recalboxers, i found out that the tearing is a problem of the Raspberry Pi 4 itself, not a Problem of Recalbox or of my TV.
For those who don't know what I am talking about: there are horizontal stripes seen in the middle of the screen, especially when games are scrolling horizontally (e.g. Street Fighter II).
Even in the menu of Kodi, this is a big issue while there isn't a problem while watching a video.
What I am asking for... Is there anyone who has found a solution for this yet? Via google I find a lot of people who try to fix this in Rasbian (I haven't used this yet so don't know what it is) or Retropie, but yet I am looking for Recalbox user with the same problem.
I mean, if there is a fix someday... will it be in the recalbox image for rpi4 or do I have to install/fix this separately (if so... how you do that on a recalbox system?)... ?
Maybe some of you remember when I tried to describe this when I noticed this in Super Street Fighter II Turbo in mame. some people said "bad rom" but no, it is indeed the new flagship of the raspberry pi creators.
Yeah I definitely experienced that too with the Pi4 but I haven’t seen it mentioned anywhere so it is possible the recalbox team is not yet aware of this problem (it is not that noticeable if you don’t pay attention).
Same problem at home on pi4. Tearing in kodi menu. Video plays fine without tearing. No problem with game emulation.