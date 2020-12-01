No sound over HDMI.
I recently installed Recalbox on a USB Memory Card. It is running on a ZBox. I am able to launch games, and sound comes from the Jacks. But there is no Audio when connected to Samsung over HDMI Cable.
I have looked through earlier posts and tried everything, still no audio.
When using KODI, I get Audio, when I select HDMI 1.
When in Recalbox, I don't see HDMI 1, only HDMI 0.
Any help is appreciated.
@abuzaid hi there,
did you try :
hdmi_mode=2
in
/boot/config.txtfile
I don't have boot/config.txt
Here is what I see in /boot
@abuzaid arfff... you are on x86 :), the command is for Raspberry
Yep. Anything I can try here? I have /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf?