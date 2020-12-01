No sound over HDMI.

I recently installed Recalbox on a USB Memory Card. It is running on a ZBox. I am able to launch games, and sound comes from the Jacks. But there is no Audio when connected to Samsung over HDMI Cable.

I have looked through earlier posts and tried everything, still no audio.

When using KODI, I get Audio, when I select HDMI 1.

When in Recalbox, I don't see HDMI 1, only HDMI 0.

Any help is appreciated.