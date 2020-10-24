Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
ARGON 1 Cooler control script
Hi. There is no way to run the script over SSH. Maybe there is some other way to connect it?
curl https://download.argon40.com/argon1.sh | bash
@mkoff
There is no way cause it's not the right script get this one :
curl https://download.argon40.com/argonone-setup-recalbox.sh | bash
yours is for raspbian oses like.
To complete the answer for anyone else, ssh to your rpi4 and copy the command from @dstroy's post. This will install all the necessary to have the fan and shutdown to work. I did it and works fine. I just had to reinstall it after the upgrade from 7.0.0 to 7.0.1 to have it working back, but it's a small issue and needs to be confirmed if others got it too
I want to test the script. How can you load Recalbox 7 to raise the temperature above 55 degrees?
curl https://download.argon40.com/argonone-setup-recalbox.sh | bash
Its Working. Heated with Dreamcast "Exhibition of speed" + Warm cloth on top
@mkoff You can edit parameters in this file :
/share/system/argononed.conf