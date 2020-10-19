Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
[Recalbox 7.0.1] es_systems.cfg file does not exist! / Hide some extensions file
-
Adrian Nawrocki last edited by
Hello,
I have one problem. I wanted to hide the detection of some file extensions on cores.
Example:
On X68000 i have .dim (like bin) and .m3u (like .cue file on psx).
I want to hide .dim file
On Amiga CD i have .cue and .iso and i want to hide .iso file
In Recalbox 5-6.x.x it was very simple. It was enough to edit the file:
/recalbox/share/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg
In Recalbox 4.x.x file:
/etc/emulationstation/es_systems.cfg
In Recalbox 7.0.1 this file is not exist! It even shows an error related to it in the system logs. Last log.
[1980/01/01 02:00:12.953] (INFO ) : Creating surface... [1980/01/01 02:00:13.097] (INFO ) : Created window successfully. [1980/01/01 02:00:13.135] (INFO ) : Activating vertical sync' [1980/01/01 02:00:13.135] (INFO ) : Normal VSync' activated. [1980/01/01 02:00:13.842] (INFO ) : ViewController instance created. [1980/01/01 02:00:14.157] (INFO ) : Checking available OpenGL extensions... [1980/01/01 02:00:14.158] (INFO ) : ARB_texture_non_power_of_two: MISSING [1980/01/01 02:00:14.160] (INFO ) : Loaded 11 configuration entries for device Keyboard [1980/01/01 02:00:14.639] (INFO ) : SDL AUDIO Initialized [1980/01/01 02:00:14.695] (WARN!) : /recalbox/share/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg file does not exist!
And here comes the question. How do I hide some extensions file?
Just don't tell me to hide it from the menu. I have several thousand roms and it would take me forever to hide them.
Best,
Adrian
-
acris
@Adrian-Nawrocki said in [Recalbox 7.0.1] es_systems.cfg file does not exist! / Hide some extensions file:
[1980/01/01 02:00:14.695] (WARN!) : /recalbox/share/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg file does not exist!
/recalbox/share_int/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg
-
Adrian Nawrocki last edited by
No es_systems.cfg file on internal and external .emulationstation folder
i tried copy es_systems.cfg from /etc/emulationstation, but no results
/recalbox/share/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg
/recalbox/share_int/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg
-
Zing
@Adrian-Nawrocki
Isn't it easier for you to hide these files from your gamelist?
Skraper can do this for you, see this tutorial (enable subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G388Gc6kkRs&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=22&ab_channel=Recalbox
This part about hiding some types of files is mentioned as of 06:25.
Or, if you prefer, you can use ARRM:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager
-
nexusone13
@Zing said in [Recalbox 7.0.1] es_systems.cfg file does not exist! / Hide some extensions file:
@Adrian-Nawrocki
Isn't it easier for you to hide these files from your gamelist?
Or, if you prefer, you can use ARRM:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager
Here is the corresponding topic in ARRM Wiki : http://jujuvincebros.fr/wiki/arrm/doku.php?id=remove_extensions_gamelist_en