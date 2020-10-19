[Recalbox 7.0.1] es_systems.cfg file does not exist! / Hide some extensions file

Hello,

I have one problem. I wanted to hide the detection of some file extensions on cores.

Example:

On X68000 i have .dim (like bin) and .m3u (like .cue file on psx).

I want to hide .dim file

On Amiga CD i have .cue and .iso and i want to hide .iso file

In Recalbox 5-6.x.x it was very simple. It was enough to edit the file:

/recalbox/share/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg

In Recalbox 4.x.x file:

/etc/emulationstation/es_systems.cfg

In Recalbox 7.0.1 this file is not exist! It even shows an error related to it in the system logs. Last log.

[1980/01/01 02:00:12.953] (INFO ) : Creating surface... [1980/01/01 02:00:13.097] (INFO ) : Created window successfully. [1980/01/01 02:00:13.135] (INFO ) : Activating vertical sync' [1980/01/01 02:00:13.135] (INFO ) : Normal VSync' activated. [1980/01/01 02:00:13.842] (INFO ) : ViewController instance created. [1980/01/01 02:00:14.157] (INFO ) : Checking available OpenGL extensions... [1980/01/01 02:00:14.158] (INFO ) : ARB_texture_non_power_of_two: MISSING [1980/01/01 02:00:14.160] (INFO ) : Loaded 11 configuration entries for device Keyboard [1980/01/01 02:00:14.639] (INFO ) : SDL AUDIO Initialized [1980/01/01 02:00:14.695] (WARN!) : /recalbox/share/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg file does not exist!

And here comes the question. How do I hide some extensions file?

Just don't tell me to hide it from the menu. I have several thousand roms and it would take me forever to hide them.

Best,

Adrian