Generic USB N64 controller config with mupen64plus

With the n64.configfile=dummy method i can't use the libretro core's only the standanlone Mupen64plus.

You have to edit the /recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64/ mupen64plus.cfg file, and add in this file your controller config.

After you have done this, your Controller should work fine.

My file looks like this

# Mupen64Plus Configuration File # This file is automatically read and written by the Mupen64Plus Core library [64DD] # Filename of the 64DD IPL ROM IPL-ROM = "" # Filename of the disk to load into Disk Drive Disk = "" [Audio-OMX] # Mupen64Plus OMX Audio Plugin config parameter version number Version = 1 # Frequency which is used if rom doesn't want to change it DEFAULT_FREQUENCY = 32000 # Swaps left and right channels SWAP_CHANNELS = False # Audio output to go to (0) Analogue jack, (1) HDMI OUTPUT_PORT = 1 # Point OMX to the raw N64 audio data region instead of copying audio int$ NATIVE_MODE = False # Number of output samples per Audio callback. This is for hardware buffe$ BUFFER_SIZE = 4096 # Audio Output Frequncy mode (when NATIVE_MODE=false): 0 = Rom Frequency,$ DEFAULT_MODE = 0 # Desired Latency in ms LATENCY = 300 # Underrun Mode, 0 = Ignore, 1 = Report, 2 = repeat audio when latency < $ UNDERRUN_MODE = 0 [Audio-SDL] # Mupen64Plus SDL Audio Plugin config parameter version number Version = 1 # Frequency which is used if rom doesn't want to change it DEFAULT_FREQUENCY = 33600 # Swaps left and right channels SWAP_CHANNELS = False # Size of primary buffer in output samples. This is where audio is loaded after it's extracted from n64's memory. PRIMARY_BUFFER_SIZE = 16384 # Fullness level target for Primary audio buffer, in equivalent output samples PRIMARY_BUFFER_TARGET = 10240 # Size of secondary buffer in output samples. This is SDL's hardware buffer. SECONDARY_BUFFER_SIZE = 2048 # Audio resampling algorithm. src-sinc-best-quality, src-sinc-medium-quality, src-sinc-fastest, src-zero-order-hold, src-linear, speex-fixed-{10-0}, trivial RESAMPLE = "trivial" # Volume control type: 1 = SDL (only affects Mupen64Plus output) 2 = OSS mixer (adjusts master PC volume) VOLUME_CONTROL_TYPE = 1 # Percentage change each time the volume is increased or decreased VOLUME_ADJUST = 5 # Default volume when a game is started. Only used if VOLUME_CONTROL_TYPE is 1 VOLUME_DEFAULT = 80 # Synchronize Video/Audio AUDIO_SYNC = False [Core] # Mupen64Plus Core config parameter set version number. Please don't change this version number. Version = 1.010000 # Draw on-screen display if True, otherwise don't draw OSD OnScreenDisplay = True # Use Pure Interpreter if 0, Cached Interpreter if 1, or Dynamic Recompiler if 2 or more R4300Emulator = 2 # Disable compiled jump commands in dynamic recompiler (should be set to False) NoCompiledJump = False # Disable 4MB expansion RAM pack. May be necessary for some games DisableExtraMem = False # Increment the save state slot after each save operation AutoStateSlotIncrement = False # Activate the R4300 debugger when ROM execution begins, if core was built with Debugger support EnableDebugger = False # Save state slot (0-9) to use when saving/loading the emulator state CurrentStateSlot = 0 # Path to directory where screenshots are saved. If this is blank, the default value of ${UserConfigPath}/screenshot will be used ScreenshotPath = "/recalbox/share/screenshots" # Path to directory where emulator save states (snapshots) are saved. If this is blank, the default value of ${UserConfigPath}/save will be used SaveStatePath = "/recalbox/share/saves/n64" # Path to directory where SRAM/EEPROM data (in-game saves) are stored. If this is blank, the default value of ${UserConfigPath}/save will be used SaveSRAMPath = "/recalbox/share/saves/n64" # Path to a directory to search when looking for shared data files SharedDataPath = "/recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64/" # Delay interrupt after DMA SI read/write DelaySI = True # Force number of cycles per emulated instruction CountPerOp = 0 # Randomize PI/SI Interrupt Timing RandomizeInterrupt = True # Duration of SI DMA (-1: use per game settings) SiDmaDuration = -1 # Gameboy Camera Video Capture backend GbCameraVideoCaptureBackend1 = "" [CoreEvents] # Mupen64Plus CoreEvents config parameter set version number. Please don't change this version number. Version = 1 # SDL keysym for stopping the emulator Kbd Mapping Stop = 27 # SDL keysym for switching between fullscreen/windowed modes Kbd Mapping Fullscreen = 0 # SDL keysym for saving the emulator state Kbd Mapping Save State = 286 # SDL keysym for loading the emulator state Kbd Mapping Load State = 288 # SDL keysym for advancing the save state slot Kbd Mapping Increment Slot = 0 # SDL keysym for resetting the emulator Kbd Mapping Reset = 290 # SDL keysym for slowing down the emulator Kbd Mapping Speed Down = 291 # SDL keysym for speeding up the emulator Kbd Mapping Speed Up = 292 # SDL keysym for taking a screenshot Kbd Mapping Screenshot = 293 # SDL keysym for pausing the emulator Kbd Mapping Pause = 112 # SDL keysym for muting/unmuting the sound Kbd Mapping Mute = 109 # SDL keysym for increasing the volume Kbd Mapping Increase Volume = 93 # SDL keysym for decreasing the volume Kbd Mapping Decrease Volume = 91 # SDL keysym for temporarily going really fast Kbd Mapping Fast Forward = 102 # SDL keysym for advancing by one frame when paused Kbd Mapping Frame Advance = 47 # SDL keysym for pressing the game shark button Kbd Mapping Gameshark = 103 # Joystick event string for stopping the emulator Joy Mapping Stop = "J0B4/B9" # Joystick event string for switching between fullscreen/windowed modes Joy Mapping Fullscreen = "" # Joystick event string for saving the emulator state Joy Mapping Save State = "J0B4/B5" # Joystick event string for loading the emulator state Joy Mapping Load State = "J0B4/B7" # Joystick event string for advancing the save state slot Joy Mapping Increment Slot = "J0B4/H0V1" # Joystick event string for taking a screenshot Joy Mapping Screenshot = "" # Joystick event string for pausing the emulator Joy Mapping Pause = "" # Joystick event string for muting/unmuting the sound Joy Mapping Mute = "" # Joystick event string for increasing the volume Joy Mapping Increase Volume = "" # Joystick event string for decreasing the volume Joy Mapping Decrease Volume = "" # Joystick event string for fast-forward Joy Mapping Fast Forward = "J0B4/H0V2" # Joystick event string for pressing the game shark button Joy Mapping Gameshark = "" # Joystick event string for resetting the emulator Joy Mapping Reset = "J0B4/B1" # Joystick event string for slowing down the emulator Joy Mapping Speed Down = "" # Joystick event string for speeding up the emulator Joy Mapping Speed Up = "" # Joystick event string for advancing by one frame when paused Joy Mapping Frame Advance = "" [Input-SDL-Control1] # Mupen64Plus SDL Input Plugin config parameter version number. Please don't change this version number. version = 2 # Controller configuration mode: 0=Fully Manual, 1=Auto with named SDL Device, 2=Fully automatic mode = 0 # Specifies which joystick is bound to this controller: -1=No joystick, 0 or more= SDL Joystick number device = 0 # SDL joystick name (or Keyboard) name = "DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick " # Specifies whether this controller is 'plugged in' to the simulated N64 plugged = True # Specifies which type of expansion pak is in the controller: 1=None, 2=Mem pak, 5=Rumble pak plugin = "2" # If True, then mouse buttons may be used with this controller mouse = False # Scaling factor for mouse movements. For X, Y axes. MouseSensitivity = "3.00,3.00" # The minimum absolute value of the SDL analog joystick axis to move the N64 controller axis value from 0. For X, Y axes. AnalogDeadzone = "0,0" # An absolute value of the SDL joystick axis >= AnalogPeak will saturate the N64 controller axis value (at 80). For X, Y axes. For each axis, this must be greater than the corresponding AnalogDeadzone value AnalogPeak = "32768,32768" # Digital button configuration mappings DPad R = "hat(0 Right)" DPad L = "hat(0 Left)" DPad D = "hat(0 Down)" DPad U = "hat(0 Up)" Start = "button(9)" Z Trig = "button(7)" B Button = "button(8)" A Button = "button(6)" C Button R = "button(1)" C Button L = "button(3)" C Button D = "button(2)" C Button U = "button(0)" R Trig = "button(5)" L Trig = "button(4)" Mempak switch = "button(10)" Rumblepak switch = "button(11)" # Analog axis configuration mappings X Axis = "axis(0-,0+)" Y Axis = "axis(1-,1+)" [Input-SDL-Control2] # Mupen64Plus SDL Input Plugin config parameter version number. Please don't change this version number. version = 2 # Controller configuration mode: 0=Fully Manual, 1=Auto with named SDL Device, 2=Fully automatic mode = 0 # Specifies which joystick is bound to this controller: -1=No joystick, 0 or more= SDL Joystick number device = 1 # SDL joystick name (or Keyboard) name = "Generic USB Joystick " # Specifies whether this controller is 'plugged in' to the simulated N64 plugged = True # Specifies which type of expansion pak is in the controller: 1=None, 2=Mem pak, 5=Rumble pak plugin = 1 # If True, then mouse buttons may be used with this controller mouse = False # Scaling factor for mouse movements. For X, Y axes. MouseSensitivity = "2.00,2.00" # The minimum absolute value of the SDL analog joystick axis to move the N64 controller axis value from 0. For X, Y axes. AnalogDeadzone = "128,128" # An absolute value of the SDL joystick axis >= AnalogPeak will saturate the N64 controller axis value (at 80). For X, Y axes. For each axis, this must be greater than the corresponding AnalogDeadzone value AnalogPeak = "32768,32768" # Digital button configuration mappings DPad R = "hat(0 Right)" DPad L = "hat(0 Left)" DPad D = "hat(0 Down)" DPad U = "hat(0 Up)" Start = "button(9)" Z Trig = "button(7)" B Button = "button(8)" A Button = "button(6)" C Button R = "button(1)" C Button L = "button(3)" C Button D = "button(2)" C Button U = "button(0)" R Trig = "button(5)" L Trig = "button(4)" Mempak switch = "button(10)" Rumblepak switch = "button(11)" # Analog axis configuration mappings X Axis = "axis(0-,0+)" Y Axis = "axis(1-,1+)" [Input-SDL-Control3] # Mupen64Plus SDL Input Plugin config parameter version number. Please don't change this version number. version = 2 # Controller configuration mode: 0=Fully Manual, 1=Auto with named SDL Device, 2=Fully automatic mode = 2 # Specifies which joystick is bound to this controller: -1=No joystick, 0 or more= SDL Joystick number device = -1 # SDL joystick name (or Keyboard) name = "" # Specifies whether this controller is 'plugged in' to the simulated N64 plugged = True # Specifies which type of expansion pak is in the controller: 1=None, 2=Mem pak, 5=Rumble pak plugin = "2" # If True, then mouse buttons may be used with this controller mouse = False # Scaling factor for mouse movements. For X, Y axes. MouseSensitivity = "2.00,2.00" # The minimum absolute value of the SDL analog joystick axis to move the N64 controller axis value from 0. For X, Y axes. AnalogDeadzone = "4096,4096" # An absolute value of the SDL joystick axis >= AnalogPeak will saturate the N64 controller axis value (at 80). For X, Y axes. For each axis, this must be greater than the corresponding AnalogDeadzone value AnalogPeak = "32768,32768" # Digital button configuration mappings DPad R = ""hat(0 Right)"" DPad L = ""hat(0 Left)"" DPad D = ""hat(0 Down)"" DPad U = ""hat(0 Up)"" Start = ""button(9)"" Z Trig = ""button(7)"" B Button = ""button(8)"" A Button = ""button(6)"" C Button R = ""button(1)"" C Button L = ""button(3)"" C Button D = ""button(2)"" C Button U = ""button(0)"" R Trig = ""button(5)"" L Trig = ""button(4)"" Mempak switch = "" Rumblepak switch = "" # Analog axis configuration mappings X Axis = "axis(0-,0+)" Y Axis = "axis(1-,1+)" [Input-SDL-Control4] # Mupen64Plus SDL Input Plugin config parameter version number. Please don't change this version number. version = 2 # Controller configuration mode: 0=Fully Manual, 1=Auto with named SDL Device, 2=Fully automatic mode = 2 # Specifies which joystick is bound to this controller: -1=No joystick, 0 or more= SDL Joystick number device = -1 # SDL joystick name (or Keyboard) name = "" # Specifies whether this controller is 'plugged in' to the simulated N64 plugged = False # Specifies which type of expansion pak is in the controller: 1=None, 2=Mem pak, 5=Rumble pak plugin = 1 # If True, then mouse buttons may be used with this controller mouse = False # Scaling factor for mouse movements. For X, Y axes. MouseSensitivity = "2.00,2.00" # The minimum absolute value of the SDL analog joystick axis to move the N64 controller axis value from 0. For X, Y axes. AnalogDeadzone = "4096,4096" # An absolute value of the SDL joystick axis >= AnalogPeak will saturate the N64 controller axis value (at 80). For X, Y axes. For each axis, this must be greater than the corresponding AnalogDeadzone value AnalogPeak = "32768,32768" # Digital button configuration mappings DPad R = "" DPad L = "" DPad D = "" DPad U = "" Start = "" Z Trig = "" B Button = "" A Button = "" C Button R = "" C Button L = "" C Button D = "" C Button U = "" R Trig = "" L Trig = "" Mempak switch = "" Rumblepak switch = "" # Analog axis configuration mappings X Axis = "" Y Axis = "" [Rsp-HLE] # Mupen64Plus RSP HLE Plugin config parameter version number Version = 1.000000 # Path to a RSP plugin which will be used when encountering an unknown ucode.You can disable this by letting an empty string. RspFallback = "" # Send display lists to the graphics plugin DisplayListToGraphicsPlugin = True # Send audio lists to the audio plugin AudioListToAudioPlugin = False [Transferpak] # Filename of the GB ROM to load into transferpak 1 GB-rom-1 = "" # Filename of the GB RAM to load into transferpak 1 GB-ram-1 = "" # Filename of the GB ROM to load into transferpak 2 GB-rom-2 = "" # Filename of the GB RAM to load into transferpak 2 GB-ram-2 = "" # Filename of the GB ROM to load into transferpak 3 GB-rom-3 = "" # Filename of the GB RAM to load into transferpak 3 GB-ram-3 = "" # Filename of the GB ROM to load into transferpak 4 GB-rom-4 = "" # Filename of the GB RAM to load into transferpak 4 GB-ram-4 = "" [UI-Console] # Mupen64Plus UI-Console config parameter set version number. Please don't change this version number. Version = 1 # Directory in which to search for plugins PluginDir = "./" # Filename of video plugin VideoPlugin = "/usr/lib/mupen64plus/mupen64plus-video-gliden64.so" # Filename of audio plugin AudioPlugin = "mupen64plus-audio-sdl.so" # Filename of input plugin InputPlugin = "mupen64plus-input-sdl.so" # Filename of RSP plugin RspPlugin = "mupen64plus-rsp-hle.so" [Video-General] # Use fullscreen mode if True, or windowed mode if False Fullscreen = False # Width of output window or fullscreen width ScreenWidth = 640 # Height of output window or fullscreen height ScreenHeight = 480 # If true, use correct aspect ratio, if false, stretch to fullscreen AspectRatio = True # If true, activate the SDL_GL_SWAP_CONTROL attribute VerticalSync = False [Video-Glide64mk2] # Enable full-scene anti-aliasing by setting this to a value greater than 1 wrpAntiAliasing = 0 # Card ID card_id = 0 # If true, use polygon offset values specified below force_polygon_offset = False # Specifies a scale factor that is used to create a variable depth offset for each polygon polygon_offset_factor = 0 # Is multiplied by an implementation-specific value to create a constant depth offset polygon_offset_units = 0 # Vertical sync vsync = True # TODO:ssformat ssformat = False # Display performance stats (add together desired flags): 1=FPS counter, 2=VI/s counter, 4=% speed, 8=FPS transparent show_fps = 8 # Clock enabled clock = False # Clock is 24-hour clock_24_hr = True # Wrapper resolution wrpResolution = 0 # Wrapper VRAM wrpVRAM = 0 # Wrapper FBO wrpFBO = True # Wrapper Anisotropic Filtering wrpAnisotropic = True # Texture Enhancement: Smooth/Sharpen Filters ghq_fltr = 0 # Texture Compression: 0 for S3TC, 1 for FXT1 ghq_cmpr = 0 # Texture Enhancement: More filters ghq_enht = 0 # Hi-res texture pack format (0 for none, 1 for Rice) ghq_hirs = 0 # Compress texture cache with S3TC or FXT1 ghq_enht_cmpr = False # Tile textures (saves memory but could cause issues) ghq_enht_tile = 0 # Force 16bpp textures (saves ram but lower quality) ghq_enht_f16bpp = False # Compress texture cache ghq_enht_gz = True # Don't enhance textures for backgrounds ghq_enht_nobg = False # Enable S3TC and FXT1 compression ghq_hirs_cmpr = False # Tile hi-res textures (saves memory but could cause issues) ghq_hirs_tile = False # Force 16bpp hi-res textures (saves ram but lower quality) ghq_hirs_f16bpp = False # Compress hi-res texture cache ghq_hirs_gz = True # Alternative CRC calculation -- emulates Rice bug ghq_hirs_altcrc = True # Save tex cache to disk ghq_cache_save = True # Texture Cache Size (MB) ghq_cache_size = 128 # Use full alpha channel -- could cause issues for some tex packs ghq_hirs_let_texartists_fly = False # Dump textures ghq_hirs_dump = False # Alternate texture size method: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable alt_tex_size = -1 # Use first SETTILESIZE only: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable use_sts1_only = -1 # Use spheric mapping only: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable force_calc_sphere = -1 # Force positive viewport: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable correct_viewport = -1 # Force texrect size to integral value: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable increase_texrect_edge = -1 # Reduce fillrect size by 1: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable decrease_fillrect_edge = -1 # Enable perspective texture correction emulation: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable texture_correction = -1 # Set special scale for PAL games: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable pal230 = -1 # 3DFX Dithered alpha emulation mode: -1=Game default, >=0=dithered alpha emulation mode stipple_mode = -1 # 3DFX Dithered alpha pattern: -1=Game default, >=0=pattern used for dithered alpha emulation stipple_pattern = -1 # Check microcode each frame: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable force_microcheck = -1 # Force 0xb5 command to be quad, not line 3D: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable force_quad3d = -1 # Enable near z clipping: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable clip_zmin = -1 # Enable far plane clipping: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable clip_zmax = -1 # Use fast CRC algorithm: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable fast_crc = -1 # Adjust screen aspect for wide screen mode: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable adjust_aspect = -1 # Force strict check in Depth buffer test: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable zmode_compare_less = -1 # Apply alpha dither regardless of alpha_dither_mode: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable old_style_adither = -1 # Scale vertex z value before writing to depth buffer: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable n64_z_scale = -1 # Fast texrect rendering with hwfbe: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable optimize_texrect = -1 # Do not copy auxiliary frame buffers: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable ignore_aux_copy = -1 # Clear auxiliary texture frame buffers: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable hires_buf_clear = -1 # Read alpha from framebuffer: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable fb_read_alpha = -1 # Handle unchanged fb: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable useless_is_useless = -1 # Set frambuffer CRC mode: -1=Game default, 0=disable CRC, 1=fast CRC, 2=safe CRC fb_crc_mode = -1 # Filtering mode: -1=Game default, 0=automatic, 1=force bilinear, 2=force point sampled filtering = -1 # Fog: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable fog = -1 # Buffer clear on every frame: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable buff_clear = -1 # Buffer swapping method: -1=Game default, 0=swap buffers when vertical interrupt has occurred, 1=swap buffers when set of conditions is satisfied. Prevents flicker on some games, 2=mix of first two methods swapmode = -1 # Aspect ratio: -1=Game default, 0=Force 4:3, 1=Force 16:9, 2=Stretch, 3=Original aspect = -1 # LOD calculation: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=fast, 2=precise lodmode = -1 # Smart framebuffer: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable fb_smart = -1 # Hardware frame buffer emulation: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable fb_hires = -1 # Read framebuffer every frame (may be slow use only for effects that need it e.g. Banjo Kazooie, DK64 transitions): -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable fb_read_always = -1 # Render N64 frame buffer as texture: -1=Game default, 0=disable, 1=mode1, 2=mode2 read_back_to_screen = -1 # Show images written directly by CPU: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable detect_cpu_write = -1 # Get frame buffer info: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable fb_get_info = -1 # Enable software depth render: -1=Game default, 0=disable. 1=enable fb_render = -1 [Video-GLideN64] # Settings version. Don't touch it. configVersion = 16 # Crop resulted image (0=disable, 1=auto crop, 2=user defined crop) CropMode = 1 # Crop width pixels from left and right of resulted image (in native resolution) CropWidth = 0 # Crop height pixels from top and bottom of resulted image (in native resolution) CropHeight = 0 # Enable/Disable MultiSampling (0=off, 2,4,8,16=quality) MultiSampling = 0 # Screen aspect ratio (0=stretch, 1=force 4:3, 2=force 16:9, 3=adjust) AspectRatio = 1 # Swap frame buffers (0=On VI update call, 1=On VI origin change, 2=On buffer update) BufferSwapMode = 0 # Frame buffer size is the factor of N64 native resolution. UseNativeResolutionFactor = 1 # Bilinear filtering mode (0=N64 3point, 1=standard) bilinearMode = 1 # Max level of Anisotropic Filtering, 0 for off MaxAnisotropy = False # Size of texture cache in megabytes. Good value is VRAM*3/4 CacheSize = 100 # Enable color noise emulation. EnableNoise = True # Enable LOD emulation. EnableLOD = True # Enable hardware per-pixel lighting. EnableHWLighting = False # Use persistent storage for compiled shaders. EnableShadersStorage = True # Make texrect coordinates continuous to avoid black lines between them. (0=Off, 1=Auto, 2=Force) CorrectTexrectCoords = 0 # Render 2D texrects in native resolution to fix misalignment between parts of 2D image. EnableNativeResTexrects = False # Do not use shaders to emulate N64 blending modes. Works faster on slow GPU. Can cause glitches. EnableLegacyBlending = True # Enable frame and|or depth buffer emulation. EnableFBEmulation = False # Copy auxiliary buffers to RDRAM EnableCopyAuxiliaryToRDRAM = False # Enable N64 depth compare instead of OpenGL standard one. Experimental. EnableN64DepthCompare = False # Disable buffers read/write with FBInfo. Use for games, which do not work with FBInfo. DisableFBInfo = True # Read color buffer by 4kb chunks (strict follow to FBRead specification) FBInfoReadColorChunk = False # Read depth buffer by 4kb chunks (strict follow to FBRead specification) FBInfoReadDepthChunk = True # Enable color buffer copy to RDRAM (0=do not copy, 1=copy in sync mode, 2=copy in async mode) EnableCopyColorToRDRAM = 0 # Enable depth buffer copy to RDRAM (0=do not copy, 1=copy from video memory, 2=use software render) EnableCopyDepthToRDRAM = 2 # Enable color buffer copy from RDRAM. EnableCopyColorFromRDRAM = False # Texture filter (0=none, 1=Smooth filtering 1, 2=Smooth filtering 2, 3=Smooth filtering 3, 4=Smooth filtering 4, 5=Sharp filtering 1, 6=Sharp filtering 2) txFilterMode = 0 # Texture Enhancement (0=none, 1=store as is, 2=X2, 3=X2SAI, 4=HQ2X, 5=HQ2XS, 6=LQ2X, 7=LQ2XS, 8=HQ4X, 9=2xBRZ, 10=3xBRZ, 11=4xBRZ, 12=5xBRZ), 13=6xBRZ txEnhancementMode = 0 # Deposterize texture before enhancement. txDeposterize = False # Don't filter background textures. txFilterIgnoreBG = False # Size of filtered textures cache in megabytes. txCacheSize = 100 # Use high-resolution texture packs if available. txHiresEnable = False # Allow to use alpha channel of high-res texture fully. txHiresFullAlphaChannel = False # Use alternative method of paletted textures CRC calculation. txHresAltCRC = False # Enable dump of loaded N64 textures. txDump = False # Zip textures cache. txCacheCompression = True # Force use 16bit texture formats for HD textures. txForce16bpp = False # Save texture cache to hard disk. txSaveCache = True # Path to folder with hi-res texture packs. txPath = "/recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64/hires_texture" # File name of True Type Font for text messages. fontName = "FreeSans.ttf" # Font size. fontSize = 18 # Font color in RGB format. fontColor = "B5E61D" # Enable bloom filter EnableBloom = False # Brightness threshold level for bloom. Values [2, 6] bloomThresholdLevel = 4 # Bloom blend mode (0=Strong, 1=Mild, 2=Light) bloomBlendMode = 0 # Blur radius. Values [2, 10] blurAmount = 10 # Blur strength. Values [10, 100] blurStrength = 20 # Force gamma correction. ForceGammaCorrection = False # Gamma correction level. GammaCorrectionLevel = 2.000000 # Show FPS counter. ShowFPS = False # Show VI/S counter. ShowVIS = False # Show percent counter. ShowPercent = False # Counters position (1=top left, 2=top center, 4=top right, 8=bottom left, 16=bottom center, 32=bottom right) CountersPos = 8 [Video-Rice] # Control when the screen will be updated (0=ROM default, 1=VI origin update, 2=VI origin change, 3=CI change, 4=first CI change, 5=first primitive draw, 6=before screen clear, 7=after screen drawn) ScreenUpdateSetting = 7 # Frequency to write back the frame buffer (0=every frame, 1=every other frame, etc) FrameBufferWriteBackControl = 1 # If this option is enabled, the plugin will skip every other frame SkipFrame = False # If this option is enabled, the plugin will only draw every other screen update SkipScreenUpdate = False # Force to use texture filtering or not (0=auto: n64 choose, 1=force no filtering, 2=force filtering) ForceTextureFilter = 2 # Primary texture enhancement filter (0=None, 1=2X, 2=2XSAI, 3=HQ2X, 4=LQ2X, 5=HQ4X, 6=Sharpen, 7=Sharpen More, 8=External, 9=Mirrored) TextureEnhancement = 6 # Secondary texture enhancement filter (0 = none, 1-4 = filtered) TextureEnhancementControl = 0 # Mupen64Plus Rice Video Plugin config parameter version number Version = 1 # Frame Buffer Emulation (0=ROM default, 1=disable) FrameBufferSetting = 0 # Render-to-texture emulation (0=none, 1=ignore, 2=normal, 3=write back, 4=write back and reload) RenderToTexture = 0 # Force to use normal alpha blender NormalAlphaBlender = False # Use a faster algorithm to speed up texture loading and CRC computation FastTextureLoading = False # Use different texture coordinate clamping code AccurateTextureMapping = True # Force emulated frame buffers to be in N64 native resolution InN64Resolution = False # Try to reduce Video RAM usage (should never be used) SaveVRAM = False # Enable this option to have better render-to-texture quality DoubleSizeForSmallTxtrBuf = False # Force to use normal color combiner DefaultCombinerDisable = False # Enable game-specific settings from INI file EnableHacks = True # If enabled, graphics will be drawn in WinFrame mode instead of solid and texture mode WinFrameMode = False # N64 Texture Memory Full Emulation (may fix some games, may break others) FullTMEMEmulation = False # Enable vertex clipper for fog operations OpenGLVertexClipper = False # Enable/Disable SSE optimizations for capable CPUs EnableSSE = True # If enabled, texture enhancement will be done only for TxtRect ucode TexRectOnly = False # If enabled, texture enhancement will be done only for textures width+height<=128 SmallTextureOnly = False # Select hi-resolution textures based only on the CRC and ignore format+size information (Glide64 compatibility) LoadHiResCRCOnly = True # Enable hi-resolution texture file loading LoadHiResTextures = False # Enable texture dumping DumpTexturesToFiles = False # Display On-screen FPS ShowFPS = False # Use Mipmapping? 0=no, 1=nearest, 2=bilinear, 3=trilinear Mipmapping = 2 # Enable, Disable or Force fog generation (0=Disable, 1=Enable n64 choose, 2=Force Fog) FogMethod = 1 # Color bit depth to use for textures (0=default, 1=32 bits, 2=16 bits) TextureQuality = 0 # Z-buffer depth (only 16 or 32) OpenGLDepthBufferSetting = 16 # Enable/Disable MultiSampling (0=off, 2,4,8,16=quality) MultiSampling = 0 # Color bit depth for rendering window (0=32 bits, 1=16 bits) ColorQuality = 0 # OpenGL level to support (0=auto, 1=OGL_1.1, 2=OGL_1.4, 3=OGL_FRAGMENT_PROGRAM) OpenGLRenderSetting = 0 # Enable/Disable Anisotropic Filtering for Mipmapping (0=no filtering, 2-16=quality). This is uneffective if Mipmapping is 0. If the given value is to high to be supported by your graphic card, the value will be the highest value your graphic card can support. Better result with Trilinear filtering AnisotropicFiltering = 0 # If true, use polygon offset values specified below ForcePolygonOffset = False # Specifies a scale factor that is used to create a variable depth offset for each polygon PolygonOffsetFactor = 0 # Is multiplied by an implementation-specific value to create a constant depth offset PolygonOffsetUnits = 0 # Use GPU vertex shader EnableVertexShader = False # Widescreen hack WideScreenHack = False

In the lines between line 98 and 165, you can add hotkeys for saving, loading and exit.

In line 175 you have to add the joystick number. in the controller menu in recalbox you can see which number your joystick have.

In line 173 you have to add a 0

I hope this helps.