Splash videos too big for 7" screen
-
Dear Team,
First of all I want to express my thanks to you for this phenomenal release.
So far, everything important works for my builds! This is not a matter of course. Thumb up, mates!
I just got one point for my 7" display (HDMI 4 Pi: 7" Display no Touchscreen 1024x600 with Mini Driver): All splash videos are displayed too big for the screen. So I always see only the middle part of the video.
After it ended, the screen is displayed correctly (Pac-Man screen, ES loading screen and so on.)
Is there a fix to also show the splash videos correctly? Do I need to adjust them or is there a setting to be changed?
Thank you
lackyluuk
-
Sorry, I forgot to mention my hardware:
- Board: RPi 3B+
-
@lackyluuk some users reported this too... We are going to check and try to adapt video to screen. Thanks for reporting.
-
ian57
@lackyluuk the /etc/init.d/S06splash script is based on the height of the framebuffer to display the video.
# cut -d, -f2 /sys/class/graphics/fb0/virtual_size 1024
On my 4/3 1280x1024 screen the videos are well displayed. But as the videos are natively in 1920x1080, there are black stripes at the top and bottom.
As your resolution is not standard, the value returned by the function must not be good.
Try to add the following configuration at the end of the /boot/config.txt file to tune your own resolution
disable_overscan=1 hdmi_group=2 hdmi_mode=87 hdmi_cvt=1024 600 3 0 0 0
Tell me if it is better.
-
hi @ian57
I have just tried your suggestions. Unfortunately if I enable all these options I only have sound but the screen stays black. And the sound is very clippering.
thanks in advance
-
@lackyluuk ok you can try to add only
hdmi_cvt=1024 600 3 0 0 0
can you give us the full reference of your screen please.
and what does the following command give on your RB without any modification of config.txt :
# cut -d, -f2 /sys/class/graphics/fb0/virtual_size
-
lackyluuk
Hi @ian57
When I only add this line, the video plays but it is still too large
The command gives the following result:
cut -d, -f2 /sys/class/graphics/fb0/virtual_size 480
Here is a link to the display I have:
https://www.pi-shop.ch/hdmi-4-pi-7-display-no-touchscreen-1024x600-mit-mini-driver
-
ian57
@lackyluuk the vertical resolution detected is not good, you should have 600 instead. I need to check how S06splash display video
sorry I missed a parameter in the previous configuration ! a important one : the refresh frequency.
please try this
# uncomment if hdmi display is not detected and composite is being output hdmi_force_hotplug=1 # uncomment to force a specific HDMI mode (here we are forcing 800x480!) hdmi_group=2 hdmi_mode=1 hdmi_mode=87 hdmi_cvt=1024 600 60 3 0 0 0
It should work better see here https://learn.adafruit.com/hdmi-uberguide/2300-hdmi-4-pi-7-display-no-touchscreen-1024x600-w-slash-mini-driver the same screen as yours
-
@ian57 thanks for the adafruit link
I have changed the config accordingly (commented also things like
#disable_overscan=1 #hdmi_drive=2
Now it looks much better, but still the video does not match the video (at least on the sides) exactly. But it is already almost good.
-
@lackyluuk that's cool, can you post a picture of what goes wrong for splash video please.
can you retry the command
cut -d, -f2 /sys/class/graphics/fb0/virtual_size
and put the result.
thx