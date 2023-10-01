Hi, I have 2 SF30 Pro on firmware 1.37 and 2 M30 on firmware 1.14.

Once the controllers are connected via bluetooth it is impossible to configure inputs.

I have read different threads saying that the problem is the firmware version but it is not the case with my controllers.

Both firmware versions are not the latest, both are listed as supported in the Recalbox support page.

All 4 controllers on the same firmware used to work flawlessly on Recalbox 7.

Is there any way to edit manually the button assignment? The buttons work in the recalbox interface, they even work if I start a game. The problem is the button configuration, if I don't do that, I cannot assign a button exit the games.