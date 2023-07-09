N64 games runs slow
Hi, at opening a N64 game, it runs slow, about 1/3 its real speed. My gear is this:
Raspberry Pi 3 model B
Recalbox 9.1
Micro SDXC U1 Class 10
I've tested Mario Kart 64 and Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, in every available emulator, having similar results.
I want to know if there's some settings configuration to play the games at its original speed, or if is a hardware issue (although according of the Wiki entries, it could run)
Sorry for my not-so-good English, I'm Chilean xD
Greetings, and thank you in advance
@Alberto-Kutran
did you tried different "cores"?
maybe the default one is not ideal for these two games
@airdream yes, I've tried all emulators and cores for N64. and the ones which run the games, they run slow
This guy have tested Super Mario Kart 64 with recalbox 9.1 on a RPI3B+ without any problems
Is you power AC adapter is powerful enough?
Do you have some heating problems?
Or maybe your roms is the problem