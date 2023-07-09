Hi, at opening a N64 game, it runs slow, about 1/3 its real speed. My gear is this:

Raspberry Pi 3 model B

Recalbox 9.1

Micro SDXC U1 Class 10

I've tested Mario Kart 64 and Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, in every available emulator, having similar results.

I want to know if there's some settings configuration to play the games at its original speed, or if is a hardware issue (although according of the Wiki entries, it could run)

Sorry for my not-so-good English, I'm Chilean xD

Greetings, and thank you in advance