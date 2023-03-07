I'm building a bartop arcade machine based on Recalbox and I wanted to have a dynamic marquee which can change depending on which game system is selected and which game is being played.

As my Pi4 has dual HDMI outputs I wanted to drive the marquee from the second HDMI output.

dynquee (say "dinky") is the program I wrote to do that. It's a bit over-engineered for what it does, but it seems to be stable now so I've decided to release it in case others find it useful (it has been asked for a few times before; see e.g. 1 2 3 4).

For more info see the project page on github.

All comments / questions / criticism welcome.













