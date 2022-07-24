"Enhanced Resolution" removed from Pcsx-Rearmed on Recalbox 8.1?
Hi.
I've just updated to 8.1 version, a great work, thank you all who contributed it!
Question:
Is "Enhanced Resolution" mode removed from Pcsx-Rearmed?
It seems I cannot find it around the options in RetroArch. (Using RPi4)
But I'm sure, that option was there before the update 8.1.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@tekkenism Sorry, but I don't know/never used this option, so I don't know what it's about.
But, I didn't find it in the documentation, so it shouldn't be available anyway:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/playstation-1/libretro-pcsx-rearmed
ion last edited by
Recalbox 8.1 is 64bit and it use the 64bit version of lr-pcsx-rearmed. The enhanced resolution feature exists only on the 32bit version of the emulator.
jorgemagana last edited by
I have the same question.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@tekkenism @jorgemagana As I said, I didn't know about this function, but I googled the user information above and it's right:
@ion said :
Recalbox 8.1 is 64bit and it use the 64bit version of lr-pcsx-rearmed. The enhanced resolution feature exists only on the 32bit version of the emulator.
PCSX-ReArmed is optimized specifically for 32-bit ARM devices, and "enhanced resolution" option dependent on dynarec support, which is only available on 32-bit ARM, and Recalbox 8.1 is 64bit.
tekkenism last edited by
@zing That was a horrible news.
Any alternative emulator having the same feature (enhanced resolution) for RPi4?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@tekkenism Not sure, check our documentation:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/playstation-1
tekkenism last edited by
@zing So it seems they added it for 64-bit as well?
https://github.com/libretro/pcsx_rearmed/issues/690#issuecomment-1250162287
@tekkenism Hello, I have just done the necessary. The function will be available again in the next version of Recalbox
Hello @akkeoss Great news! Thanks so much for all your efforts!
RetroVadus last edited by
Thank you!