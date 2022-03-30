Ipac Or Keyboard Wont Configure
-
smokinph03nix last edited by
Hey Guys
Im hoping someone can help as ive pulled all my hair out already
I have Recalbox running on a PC inside a newly built cabinet. When I plug in my PS5 controller it all works fine. When I go in to configure a new controller and it tells you to press and hold a button/key nothing happens. I thought it might be an IPAC issue but if I boot another front end all works fine.
So I thought I would plug in a USB keyboard and map keys that way, not even the keyboard will let me configure it.
I can scroll up and down with my arcade stick, I can even launch a game but only using button 1 and 2 of player 2. Its very odd.
I have flashed a clean Recalbox but get the same results.
Any advice would be really appreciated. Is there a config file anywhere I can map the keys manually ??
-
smokinph03nix last edited by
I have just booted my laptop with an external hard drive flashed with Recalbox, why wont it let me map the keyboard of my laptop ??
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@smokinph03nix Keyboard is not allowed to customize to avoid problems with other emulators shortcuts and default settings.
If you are trying with 2 different joystick types there is probably some kind of driver conflict, if you use 2 joysticks of the same type this shouldn't happen.
If you want to take a look at other threads with a similar problem, see these for example:
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23788/déterrage-association-d-une-8bitdo-nes30-pro-en-bluetooth
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24956/impossible-d-appairer-manette-8bitdo-pro-2
If you want to test harder, you can test it with the sdl2-jstest command:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuration-test/test-your-joystick-with-sdl2-jstest
If there is a problem with the Emulationstation, you can edit the
es_input.cfgfile, see:
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24237/ps3-controller-muting-kodi/16
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24422/no-sound-on-splash-screen-and-gpio-doubt/8
But, you can try creating a custom configuration file:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/how-to-customize-controller-mapping
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator
Or, what I think is easier, create a configuration overload file:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads
About IPAC, see if there is any other topic about your model:
https://forum.recalbox.com/search?term=ipac&in=titlesposts&matchWords=all&sortBy=topic.lastposttime&sortDirection=desc&showAs=posts