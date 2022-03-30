Hey Guys

Im hoping someone can help as ive pulled all my hair out already

I have Recalbox running on a PC inside a newly built cabinet. When I plug in my PS5 controller it all works fine. When I go in to configure a new controller and it tells you to press and hold a button/key nothing happens. I thought it might be an IPAC issue but if I boot another front end all works fine.

So I thought I would plug in a USB keyboard and map keys that way, not even the keyboard will let me configure it.

I can scroll up and down with my arcade stick, I can even launch a game but only using button 1 and 2 of player 2. Its very odd.

I have flashed a clean Recalbox but get the same results.

Any advice would be really appreciated. Is there a config file anywhere I can map the keys manually ??