Logitech K380 bluetooth keyboard, Recalbox 8, RPI4
karlo8321
Hi,
Yesterday I've installed the latest recalbox release, but I cannot connect my logitech K380 bluetooth keyboard. When searching for it, it will get found, and also says "connected", but the LED on the keyboard keeps blinking.
I also do not get any "PIN" or similar to enter on the keyboard (at least on the PC I always need to enter some random PIN when pairing).
Any advice?
Zing
@karlo8321 Try this:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24453/how-to-delete-or-clean-reset-all-found-controllers/6
Does the keyboard have a reset button (it's usually a very small button that you can only press with a clip)?
karlo8321
@zing Hi, no it does not have a reset button. The "clean" of all bluetooth is not neccessary as this is the only bluetooth device I have tried to connect. Now i switched off ERTM and then pressed some random keys while "connecting" and it worked. But after each reboot of the pi it is not connected anymore.